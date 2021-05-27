The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 447 incidents between May 16-22, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Maple Ave., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, 160th St. SW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 155 NE, Outing.
Assault, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Assault (two calls), White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assault, fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Attempted, Northumbria, Pine river.
Attempted, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Second St. S., Walker.
Bite, Roosevelt, Outing.
Burglary, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Burglary, Osage Trail NW, Walker.
Citation/warning, Division St. W., Backus.
Complaints, First St. S., Pine River.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 5 Nw, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Disturbing the peace, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Fifth St., Pine River.
EMS transport only, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Execute search warrant, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Expired driver’s license, Fifth St., Pine River
Fight, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Fight, First St. S., Pine River.
Fight, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Fire, Partridge, Longville.
Fire, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, outing.
Garbage, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Harassment, C.R. 5, Longville.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Incorrigible, First St. N. Pine River.
Injured, fifth St., Pine River.
Injured, Roosevelt, Outing.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Mail, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Mentally ill person, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, 80th St. NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Passing on wrong side (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person of interest, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Person of interest, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, First Ave. E., Backus.
Person of interest, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person of interest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Wedgewood, Walker.
Person of interest, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Property, Sautbine Road NW, Walker.
Property, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property damage (two calls) 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property damage, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Public assist, Lakeside Dr., Backus.
Public assist, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake,
Removal, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Residence, Camper Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, S. Stony Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Residence, 290th St. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Runaway, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed (three stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 5 NW, Longville.
Threat, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threat, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Threat, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Oak Point Rd., Cass lake.
Traffic stop, Hwys. 2/371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Wood St. N., Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, 42nd St. NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Sweet Fern Lane, Akeley.
Trespassing, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Trespassing. Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Heuer Rd. SW, Pine River.
U-turn violation (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult (two calls), Tenth St. S, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Roosevelt, Outing.
Welfare check, Turtle Lake Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Murray Ave., Pine River.
