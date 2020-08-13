The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 475 incidents between Aug. 2-8, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, W. Ox Yoke Rd. NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Abandoned vehicle, Eagle Ridge Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Rogers Point Walker.
Accident, no injury, Smokey Point, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Accident with injuries, Bayview Road, Walker.
Assault, Mayflower Trail, Outing.
Assault, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, River St., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempted, Black St., Backus.
Attempted, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Bite, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Burglary, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Citation/warning, Mabel Lake Rd., Remer.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Arrow, Remer.
Complaints, N. Bass Lake Dr. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Dangerous, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, White PI ne, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute (two calls), 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Y Frontage Road, Walker,
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fire, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fire, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Garbage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two calls), Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off (two calls), Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gun, Hillsdale, Walker.
Hang up, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Harassment, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Harassment, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, First St. S., Hackensack.
Home incident, Suzanne Lane, Longville.
Illegal fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Timberglade Dr., Walker.
In the ditch, Smokey Point, Walker.
Lift assist (three calls), First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Agency Bay, Walker.
Loose animal, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Loose animal, C.R 1/C.R 44, Pine River.
Loose animal, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Fisher Point, Walker.
Missing person, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Overdose, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. W., Walker.
Person of interest, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Birds Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, First. St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous dog, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Property, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Norway Ave.., Pine River.
Property check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Steamboat, Walker.
Property damage, Martin Lane NW, Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Hiram Loop Road, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Howard Lake Dr., Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Public assist, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Grant Utley (two calls), Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW (two calls) Walker.
Removal of person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Residence check, Quentin Rd. NE, Outing.
Residence check, Chippewa, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Black Spruce, Hackensack.
Residence check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence check, Sunrise Beach, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Runaway, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Seat belt violation, Interlachen Road, Lake Shore.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Threat, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Threats ,155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Traffic incident, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, River St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Hazel St. N, Backus.
Trespassing Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Thunder Lake Dr., Remer.
Utilities, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, S. Stony Dr., Hackensack.
Warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Welfare, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare, King St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
