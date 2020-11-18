The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following incidents last week:
Abandoned vehicle (2 calls), Woman Lake, Longville
Accident, no injury, 53rd Ave. SW., Pine River.
Assault, First St. NW., Cass Lake
Assault, First Ave. E., Backus.
Assault, 17th St. NW., Backus.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Bite, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Burglary, Third Ave. W., Backus.
Burglary, Rockrose Trl., Hackensack.
Burglary, Aspen Ln., Longville.
Business check (2 calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Second St. S., Walker.
Business check, Seventh St. NW., Cass Lake.
Business check, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Business, Shingobee, Walker.
Business check, Ottertail Rd., Walker.
Business check, (2 calls) Townhall Rd, Akeley.
Business check, Lower Ten, Hackensack.
Business check, State 200 NE., Remer.
Child custody dispute, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Tall Pines Ln., Remer.
Child custody dispute, Second Ave. NE., Remer.
Crime against family, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Crime against family, State 371 NW., Walker.
Crime against family, Oak Point Rd, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, 18th St SW., Pine River.
Crime against family, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Crime against family, Tobique Rd. NE., Remer.
Crime against family, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, N. River Rd. SW., Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 5 NE., Longville.
Disorderly conduct, 407 Front St.W., Walker.
Domesetic, Journey’s End, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Birds Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, Norway Lk. Rd., Pine River.
Driving under influence, C.R. 7, Longville.
Fight, 24th St. SW., Pine River.
Fight, State 200, Remer.
Fire, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Gas drive off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest, 52nd Ave. SW., Pine River.
Grass/forest, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Home check, Forest Acres, Walker.
Incorrigble, 48th Ave. SW., Backus.
Incorrigble, Onigum Rd., Wallker.
Injured, Fehrs Dr. NE., Remer.
Lift assist, Hightop Way, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Parker Ave. Pine River.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Loud, 58th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Church Ln. Backus.
Motorist assist, State 371 NW., Backus.
Person of interest, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Person of interst, First St. S., Hackensack.
Property, (2 calls) Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Wayward Trl. Longville.
Property, 6th St. NW., Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SE., Cass Lake.
Property damage, 140th St. NW., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fourth St. NW., Cass Lake.
Property damge, 38th Ave. NE., Remer.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. NE., Remer.
Property retrieval, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Rolling Ridge, Walker.
Property retrieval, 72nd St. NE., Remer.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Royal Oaks Dr. Outing.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Public assist, State 87 NW., Backus.
Public assist, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Public assist, Journey’s End, Longville.
Public assist, Forbes Park, Pine River.
Removal, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Removal, Cedar St. NW., Remer.
Removal, 63rd Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Removal, 108th St. NW., Walker.
Removal, Summit Ave. SE., Remer.
Residence check, 72nd St. NW., Walker.
Residence check, State 6 NE., Outing.
Residence check, Forestview, Walker.
Residence check, Baywatch Trl., Walker.
Residence check, Hawk Trl. NW., Hackensack.
Road conditions/hazards, C.R. 50 NW., Hackensack.
Road conditions/hazards, State 371/200, Walker.
Road conditions/hazards, State 371 NW., Walker.
Roadway information, Lakeside Park, Remer.
Runaway, Little Sand Ln., Remer.
Speed, 5th St. Pine River, Pine River.
Speed, 61st Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Speed, 5th St. Pine River, Pine River.
Speed, 5th St. Pine River, Pine River.
Speed, 5th St. Pine River, Pine River.
Speed, 69th Ave NW., Cass Lake.
Threats, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Threats, Cedar Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 7 NE., Longville.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 7th St. S.,Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 5 NW., Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Washburn Ave. Backus.
Traffic stop, State 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Front St. S., Pine River.
Trespassing, 16th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Trespassing, 58th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Trespassing, State 371 NW., Cass Lake.
Truant, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Unsafe pass, State 371, Pine River.
Unsafe pass, State 371, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Violation of protection, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, State 84, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, State 84, Pine River.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, State 87 NW., Backus.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW., Pine River.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Pine River.
Welfare check, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Welfare check, Midway Dr. NW., Walker.
Welfare check, State 84, SW., Pine River.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW., Pine River.
