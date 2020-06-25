Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 451 incidents between June 14-20, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, County 38 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Black Duck Point, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Activity, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Attempted break-in, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Attempted break-in, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Minnow Bucket Lane, Remer.
Attempt to locate, County 38, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Beer (underage), Woodwalker, Remer.
Bite, animal, Kabekona Beach, Walker.
Bite, animal, Front St. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Woodtick Trail NW, Longville.
Burglary, Fifth Street, Pine River.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, E. Boy Lake Drive, Remer.
Business check, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business check, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Business check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Careless driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, King St. N., Backus.
Child custody dispute, Grosbeak Trail, Hackensack.
Citation/warning, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Hardwood, Hackensack.
Complaint, Wabedo, Longville
Complaint, Roosevelt Lane, Walker.
Complaint, First St. S., Hackensack.
Complaints, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Park Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Housing, Bena.
Deer crash, no injury, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer crash, no injury, CSAH 5/23rd Ave., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Pine St. NW, Cass Lake
Domestic dispute (two calls), Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Templar Point, Walker.
Erratic driving, Wakonabo Drive, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, 124th St. SW, Pine River.
Erratic driving, CSAH 5 NW, Longville.
Execute search warrant, Rocky Point Walker.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Division St. W., Backus.
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, King St. S, Backus.
Fire, N. Northwoods, Pine River.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Fireworks, Breezy Point Drive, Walker.
Flee an officer, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Bluff Trail NW, Hackensack.
Hang up, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Harassment (two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Onigum Drive NW, Walker.
Identity theft, Buxton Road NW, Hackensack.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. S., Hackensack.
Injured, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Injured, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, 50th St. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, N. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Missing person, Big Deep Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Missing person, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Neglect/abuse, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Property, Girl Lake Circle, Longville.
Property, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property, Sumac Lane NW, Walker.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Catbird Lane NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Onigum Drive NW, Walker.
Property damage, Woodland Drive NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Cedar Lane NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Runaway, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 2 NW/69th Ave., Cass Lake.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Taken to detox, First Ave. E., Bena.
Terminal patient, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Threat, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Threats, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Threats, Roosevelt Lane, Walker.
Traffic stop, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Trespassing, Main St. W., Remer.
Trespassing, Wabedo Pass, Longville.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Fifth St., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.