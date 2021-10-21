The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 380 incidents between Oct. 10-16, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Garden Way, Longville.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, other, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, Probation, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempted, Division St. W., Backus.
Attempted, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Burglary, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Burglary, C.R. 63 NE, Boy River.
Child custody dispute, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Child restraint violation, First Ave. E., Backus.
Carbon monoxide detector, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Complaints, Northumbria Dr., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct (two calls), 66th Ave. NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Main St. W., Remer.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Eighth St. S., Akeley.
Fire, First St. N., Pine River.
Fire, Templer Point, Walker.
Fire, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Fire, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Funeral, 10th St. S., Walker.
Garbage, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Front St., Pine River.
General, This A Way SW, Pine River.
Gun, Lakeside Dr., Backus.
Hang up, Old Housing, Bena.
Hang up, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Improper lane change, John Moose Dr. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Lift assist, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Motor vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Noise complaint, 28th Ave. SW Pine River.
Obstruct with force, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Timer Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Spurge Lane NE, Remer.
Property damage, Main St. E., Remer.
Property damage, Front St., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Property damage, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Snowshoe Lane, Boy River.
Property/land dispute, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, King St. S., Backus.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Public assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Public assist, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Reckless driving, C.R. 44, Pine River.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Removal, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Removal, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Removal, Hwy. 84 NW, Pie River.
Removal, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Residence, Peppermint, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Residence, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence (two calls), Second Point, Walker.
Residence, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Residence, Kabekona Lane, Hackensack.
Residence, Cedar Trail NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Road conditions, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Runaway, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed (six stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Threat, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Towed vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Bena.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave. E., Walker.
Traffic stop, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Trespassing, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Vehicle, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Violation of DANCO order, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Norman, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Warning, Hwy 371 (four incidents), Pine River.
Warning, First and Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/CR 44, Pine River.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Welfare check, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
