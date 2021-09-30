The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 397 incidents between Sept. 19-25, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Accident with injuries, 24th Ave. NW, Walker.
Assault, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Assault, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Assault, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Industrial Ave., Remer.
Assist other agency, probation, Midway Drive, Walker.
Attempted, Willard Lake, Backus.
Attempted, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Burglary, King St. N., Backus.
Burglary, West Winnie Road, Bena.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Norway, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Birch St., Federal Dam.
Burglary, Second Ave., Bena.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Business, Federal Dam.
By check, theft, Michigan Ave.,W., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Rocky Point Road, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. SW, Pine River,
Crime against family, neglect, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Old Agency Trail NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Onigum Marina Dr., Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Deer crash, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Drive-by shooting (two incidents), Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Tenth St. S., Walker.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Erratic driving, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired driver’s license, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Norway Lake, Pine river.
Failure to display license plate, Hwy. 371/Ridge Road, Pine River.
Fight, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Fight, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake,.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Ma Iingan, Cass lake.
Fire, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Funeral, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gun, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Harassment, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Harassment, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Home incident, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Inattentive driving, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Mentally ill person, Snell Ave., Pie river.
Missing person, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Missing person, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Murray Ave., Pine River.
No Minnesota driver’s license, Front St. N., Pine River.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Person of interest, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, Lower Larson Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Property damage, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Hassman Hill, Pine River.
Public assist, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Partridge, Longville.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Midway Dr., Walker.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Residence (two calls), Eastview Dr., Walker.
Residence, Norman Point, Longville.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Residence, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Residence, West Five Point, Hackensack.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, First St. N., Pine River.
Residence, Prairie Dr. NW, Longville.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Wood St. N., Backus.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Road conditions, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Barclay and C.R. 1, Pine River.
Suicide, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, First and Murray, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, S. Winnie Rd., Bena.
Use of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Warning (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Front St. S., Pine river.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, 116th St. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Lois Lane NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
