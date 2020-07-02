The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 522 incidents between June 21-27, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, fatal, Island Lake Drive, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Maple Ave., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Dr., Walker.
Accident, no injuries, Front St. S, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84 /Hwy. 200, Longville.
Assault, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Assault, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, King St. S., Backus.
Attempt to locate, N. Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371/24th Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hawkweed Lane SW, Pine River.
Bite, animal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Red Pine Dr., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, King St. N., Backus.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Citation/warning, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 84 NE, Pike, Longville.
Citation/warning, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Complaint, Chippewa Dr., Longville.
Complaints, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Curfew, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE/62nd St., Remer.
Domestic, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Domestic, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Erratic driving, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Extra patrol, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Failure to keep right, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Failure to yield right of way, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Failure to yield right of way, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hillaway Drive, Hackensack
Fire, E. Ottertail Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy 84 NW, Pine River.
Harassment, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Harassment, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Harassment, (two calls) 28th Ave SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Barclay Ave./River St., Pine River.
In the ditch, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Lift assist, White Oak Dr., Longville.
Lift assist, Arthur’s Point Dr., Hackensack.
Loose animal, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Lost/found, White Pine, Pine River.
Mentally ill person (two calls), 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Missing person, C.R. 46, Hackensack.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 371/4th St., Backus.
Natural death, 73rd Ave. NE, Outing.
Neglect/abuse, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, 12th Ave. Ne, Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Barclay Ave, Pine River.
Person of interest, Norway Lake Dr., Pine River.
Person of interest, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous animal, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Property damage, W. Swift Lake, Remer.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Property damage, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Property damage, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Agency Bay Rd., Walker.
Property damage, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 87 SW Backus.
Property retrieval, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Public assist, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Reckless driving, Park Ave., Walker.
Removal of person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Journey’s End, Longville.
Removal of person, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, 12th St. NE, Outing.
Residence check, Five Mile, Federal Dam.
Residence check, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Residence check, Dusty Rose, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence check, Diamond Point, Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 1 SW/40th St., Pine River.
Speed (three stops), Fifth and Park, Pine River.
Speed, 40th St. SW, Pine River.
Speed, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Speed (two stops), C.R. 1/College, Pine River.
Threats, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Threats, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Threats, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Pine Bay, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Trespassing (two incidents), Main St. W., Remer.
Trespassing, Locke Trail NE, Remer.
Trespassing, Cedar Lane NE, Remer.
TTY call, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, 21st Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, County 153, Walker.
Vehicle ,14th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Warning (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River
Warning, C.R. 1/College, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Fifth and Park, Pine River.
Warning, Second St., Pine River.
Warning, Murray Ave./Third St., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth and Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
