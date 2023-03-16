The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 120 incidents between March 5-11, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Majestic Lane NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Activity, S. Maple Lake, Longville.
Assault, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assist other agency, social services, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Attempt to locate, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Burglary, Star Island, Cass Lake.
Business, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, First St. S., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Dangerous animal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 17th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fire, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Barclay Ave. W., Pine river.
General, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
In the ditch, 400 Front St. S., Pine River.
Instruction permit violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Loose animal, Third St. N., Pine River.
Missing person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Other, Germain St. N., Pine River.
Other, Eagle Ridge, Walker.
Other, King St. S., Backus.
Other, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Overdose, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Paraphernalia, First St. N., Pine River.
Person, Second St. N., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco. First St. N., Pine River.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, First St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Park Ave., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic incident, (two calls), Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Unsafe pass, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult (two incidents), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy, 84, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, C.R. 65 NE, Deer River.
