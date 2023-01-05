The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 346 incidents between Dec. 25-31, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Activity, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Arson, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assault, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assault, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Assault, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Bite, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Complaints, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Dangerous dog, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Traders Bay, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Extra patrol, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Extra patrol, Sugar Point, Federal Dam
Failure to register motor vehicle, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fire, Second St. S., Walker.
Fire, Sunset View, Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
General, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Handicapped parking violation, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Harassment, Days High Landing, Deer River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Home, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, King St. N., Backus.
In the ditch, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist (four calls), White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Mail delivery, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Neglect/abuse, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Other, Etna Trl. NE, Remer.
Other, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Other, Front St. N. (two calls), Pine River.
Other, Selby Lane NE, Longville.
Other, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Other, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Overdose (two incidents), Southwood, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Y Frontage, Walker.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person, 134th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Person, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Person, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Probation/parole, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Forseman Point, Hackensack.
Property check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Property check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Property retrieval (two calls), C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Hornbeam Trail, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Removal, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Repo, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence, Lake Trail NE, Longville.
Residence (two calls), Krussow Dr., Remer.
Residence, Mirabella Trail, Longville.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Threats, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident (three stops), Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic incident, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Front St., Pine River.
Trespassing, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Warning (21 incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (four incidents), C.R. 2, Pine River.
Warning (six incidents), First Street, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Warning, Jefferson St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, (two incidents) Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Odin Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Haskell Rd. NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Birch Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.