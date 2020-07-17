The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 437 incidents between July 5-11, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Accidental, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, Cleveland,Walker.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Warner Dr. NE, Remer.
Accident with injuries, Pine Lake Rd. NW, Walker.
Activity, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Activity, Normans Dr., Pine River.
Activity, C.R. 11 NW, Hackensack.
Activity, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, 29th Ave. NW, Backus.
Activity, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Activity, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Assault, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Assault, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Facility Center Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Fourth St. S, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
ATV incident, Midway Circle, Walker.
Boat incident, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Second St. SE, Cass lake.
Burglary, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Careless driving, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Complaint, Howard Lake Rd., Walker.
Complaints, Agency Narrows, Walker.
Complaints, White Pine Point, Pine River.
Crime against the family-endangerment, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Crime against the family, neglect, Sailstar Drive, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Dangerous animal, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 5 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Domestic dispute, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Driving after revocation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Fight, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Fire (three calls), Jefferson Ave., Pine river.
Fire, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, Second St, NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Fire, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Fire, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Harassment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Acorn Hill Lane, Walker.
Home incident, Evelyne Ave. W., Pine River.
Home incident, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Home incident, Northwoods, Pine River.
In the ditch, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Hightop, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lost/found, Partridge, Longville.
Mentally ill person, 36th St. NW, Akeley.
Missing person, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Missing person, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, Scenic Hwy. NW, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, John Moose Dr., Cass Lake.
Natural death, Main St., Federal Dam.
Noise complaint, Anderson Road, Lake Shore.
Noise complaint, Fleisher Ave. S., Hackensack.
Over the center line, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Overdose, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Arrow Dr., Remer.
Property, Park Ave., Walker.
Property, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property, Eastburn Rd. NE, Remer.
Property check, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property check, 43rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property check, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 36th St. NW, Akeley.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Templer Point, Walker.
Property damage, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, E. Horseshoe Lake Dr., Backus.
Property damage, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute (two calls), 204 Vine St., Walker.
Property retrieval, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Public assist, C.R. 1/C.R. 44, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Removal of person, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Removal of person, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Point Landing, Walker.
Removal of person, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Y Frontage Dr., Walker.
Residence check, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Residence check, Second St. NW, Backus.
Threats, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Threats, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Templer Point, Walker.
Threats, S. Thunder Lake Dr., Remer.
Threats, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, First St. N., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, (two incidents), Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 36th St. NW, Akeley.
Trespassing, Eastburn Rd. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Howard Lake Rd., Akeley.
Vehicle, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Warrant for arrest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check (two calls), C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
