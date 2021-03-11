The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 347 incidents between Feb. 28-March 6, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 68th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Webb Forest, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Tobique Road NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Bufflehead Lane, Walker.
Burglary, 24th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Highland Inn, Cass lake.
Burglary, Pine Mountain Lake Dr., Backus.
Business check (two calls), Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Swen Ave. SW, Remer.
Business check, Lake Land Trail, Walker.
Business check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 371 NW., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Controlled burn, Wild Rice Dr., Bena.
Court, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Tobique Rd. NE., Remer.
Crime against family, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Bena.
Domestic dispute, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Railroad St., Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pie River.
Grass/forest fire, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Gun, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Harassment, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Mail tampering, Town Line Dr., Longville.
Motorist assist, 48th Ave. NW, Walker.
Motorist assist, 348th Ave. SW, Backus.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Paraphernalia (drug), Fifth St. S., Walker.
Person of interest, Knotty Knoll, Hackensack.
Probation/parole violation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Highland Inn., Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 52nd St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 52nd St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property retrieval, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker
Removal, Windsor St., Pine River.
Removal, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Residence, Hiram Loop Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence, Spain Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Runaway, Timberlane, Walker.
Runaway, Lyle Chisholm Dr, Cass Lake.
Speed, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Basswood Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 44, Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Threat, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Threats, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Threats (two incidents), Michigan Ave. W., Walker
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Buckshot Trail, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Vehicle, Turtle Lane NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Main St. E., Remer.
