The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340 incidents between Nov. 20-26, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Activity, Front St. S., Pine River.
Activity, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Activity, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Activity, Cleveland, Walker.
Activity, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Activity, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Activity, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Assault, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Assault, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Norway Lake Rd., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Burglary, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Wildlife Dr., Remer.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hornbeam Trail, Hackensack.
Domestic, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW (four incidents), Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Equipment violation (two stops), 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Failure to yield right of way, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Fire, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Fire, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Garage, Fifth Ave. W., Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, Mulberry Lane, Walker.
Hang up, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Hang up, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Harassment, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Hazmat/Fuel/Gas Leak, S. Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Home incident, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Loose animal, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Noise complaint, Fifth St., Pine River.
Other, Y Frontage, Walker.
Other, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Other, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Other, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Other, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Other, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Other, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous dog, Andrus Lake, Outing.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property check, Eagle’s Landing, Federal Dam.
Property check, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Property damage, Pine Cone Lane, Walker.
Property damage, Main St., Federal Dam.
Property damage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Lower Ten Mile Lake, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Removal, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Residence, Hillerman Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Residence, 15th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Heath Trail NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Road conditions, Walker.
Roadway information, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Threat, Evelyne Ave. W., Pine River.
Threat, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Threats, 101st St. NW, Federal Dam.
Towed vehicle, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pie River.
Traffic stop, Cranberry, Walker.
Trespassing, 116th St. NE, Federal Dam.
TTY, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Birds Nest Dr., Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (three incident), Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., (two incidents), Pine River.
Warrant arrest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
