The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 410 incidents between July 24-30, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Accident with injuries, Second Ave., Bena.
Assault, Goshawk Lane, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Timberlane, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 4417 Buxton Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Bite, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Little Wolf Rd. (three calls), Cass Lake.
Burglary, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Complaint, Woodcock, Remer.
Complaints, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Complaints, Third Ave. SE, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, Hodder Dr. SE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Windy Lake Rd., Swatara.
Crime against family, Norway, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, Midway Circle, Walker.
Crime against family, First St. N., Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Death, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Merit Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Bay Trail NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Breezy Point, Walker.
Fight, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd. ,Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Fisher Point, Walker.
Hang up, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Hang up, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Jefferson Ave., Pie River.
Harassment, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Harassment, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Home, Onigum Rd., NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Missing person, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Wabedo Springs, Longville.
Noise complaint, Fifth St., Pine River.
Overdose, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Person, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Person, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Person, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Person, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Property, C.R> 45 NW, Hackensack.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Hillsdale, Walker.
Property damage, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Snowball Road, Remer.
Property damage, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Eagles Landing, Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Public assist, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Public assist, 68th Ave. NE, Remer.
Residence, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Residence Kingbird Trail, Longville.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwys. 371/84, Pine River.
Threats, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Threats, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident (two stops), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Barthelemy Ave. E., Hackensack.
Traffic incident, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Traffic stops (seven incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Roosevelt Lane NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Grant Utley, Cass lake.
Trespassing, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Unsafe start, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Norway, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Wood St. N., Backus.
Violation of harassment order, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Northstar Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Bur Oak Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Second St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Wrong way on one way, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.