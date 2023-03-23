The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 incidents between March 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Front St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaints, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Third St. SW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Domestic, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Expired license tabs, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Fight, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Funeral, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Oxford Court, Pine River.
Noise complaint, First St. N., Pine River.
Pedestrian accident, Front ST. N., Backus.
Person (two calls), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Person, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Person, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Chippewa Drive, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat (two incidents), C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Traffic incident (two calls), Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Traffic incident, 96th St. NE, Boy River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Lake May Road, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
