The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 312 incidents between Jan. 9-15, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 35th Ave. NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury (two incidents), Front St. W., Walker.
Assault, S. Fork Rd. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Summit Ave. W., Walker.
Assault, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Chimney fire, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Complaints, Brook Park, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Lakeshore Dr., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371/Ridge, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, alleyway, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Barclay and Front St., Pine River.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Berry Rd. NE, Outing.
Fire, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Garbage dumping, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
General, Main St. E., Remer.
General, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
General, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
General, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
General, Murray Ave., Pine River.
General, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
General, Fourth St. S., Walker.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
In the ditch, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Summit Ave. W., Walker.
Loose animal, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Natural death, Harmony Rd., Laporte.
Noise complaint, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, River St., Pine River.
Person, First St. S., Pine River.
Property check, Isle Harbor Dr., Federal Dam.
Property check, Whipholt, Walker.
Property damage, Timberlane, Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property damage (two calls), 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Public assist, Golf Course Drive, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Norway, Cass Lake.
Removal, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Removal, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Removal, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Red Pine Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Pinnacle, Hackensack.
Shoplifting, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Threats, Summit Ave. W., Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Front St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Violation of harassment order, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Bear Grease Dr., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Hillcrest Ave., Walker.
Warning, Park Ave/Second, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay/Second, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 44/Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Welfare, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Horse Tail Trail, Outing.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Shadowwood, Remer.
Welfare check, Park Ave. W., Hackensack.
Welfare check (two calls), 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Swen Ave. SW, Remer.
Welfare check, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Welfare check, Birchwood Dr., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Lake Ave. E., Hackensack.
Welfare check, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
