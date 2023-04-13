The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 115 incidents between April 2-8, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy,. 210, Pillager.
Accident, no injury, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 210 W., Pillager.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 2/Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Ox Trail SW, Pillager.
Complaints, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, River Drive NW, Bena.
Crime against family, endangerment, 124th St. NE, Deer River.
Crime against family, neglect, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Nelson Lake, Pillager.
Disorderly conduct, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic, Meadowview, Pillager.
Domestic dispute, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, 29th Ave. SW, Pequot Lakes.
Injured, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Loose animal, Anderson Road, Lake Shore,
Lost/found, C.R. 78, Lake Shore.
Mentally ill person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371/Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Other, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Other, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Possession, White Stoe,Cass Lake.
Property check, C.R. 29, Lake Shore.
Property damage, Park Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Residence, Rocky Point, Lake Shore.
Residence, Miller Lane, Lake Shore.
Road, 17th St. NW, Backus.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed (five stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Second St., Pine River
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Shady Hollow, Pillager.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1, Pillager.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Rocky Point, Lake Shore.
Violation of DANCO, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Violation of protection order, W. First St. S., Pillager.
Vulnerable adult, 13th St., Akeley.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 65th Ave4. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Fifth St. S., Walker.
