The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 422 incidents between Sept. 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine river.
Accident, no injury, Front St. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assault, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, social services, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Second St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NE, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Bite, 54th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Wedgewood, Walker.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business (two incidents), E. Boy Lake Dr., Remer.
Business, Eastview Dr., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business (two incidents), 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Complaints, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Complaints, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, endangerment, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Partridge, Longville.
Criminal sexual conduct, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Deer crash, no injury, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Central Ave. N., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, Division St. W., Pine River.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371/Arlina, Pine River.
Fight, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Fight, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, First St. N., Pine River.
Fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Fleeing an officer, Park Ave. E., Backus.
Gas drive-off, Front St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hang up, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Fourth St. S., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Coontail Lane, Outing.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, First St. N., Pine River.
Missing person, Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Motor vehicle, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Motor vehicle, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Noise complaint, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Possession of tobacco, First St. N., Pine River.
Property (two calls), Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Property damage (two calls), First St./Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Cooks Loop, Walker.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Norway, Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, E. Delray Trail, Remer.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Lake, Outing.
Residence, Second St. E., Bena.
Residence, Eastview Dr., Walker.
Residence, Ottertail, Cass Lake.
Roadway information, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Roadway information, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Runaway, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Threat, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Threats, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, River St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Truant (two calls), First St. N., Pine River.
Use of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Journey’s End, Longville.
Vehicle, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Vehicle, 16th St. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Warrant for arrest, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 134th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Stony Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, Little Boy Rd., Longville.
Welfare check, White Pine, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
