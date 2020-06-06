The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 397 incidents between May 24-30, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. W., Bena.
Accident, no injury, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Accident with injuries, Moccasin Lake, Longville.
Accident with injuries, Heartland Pl. S., Akeley.
Accident with injuries, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Activity, 19th St. SW, Pine River.
Activity, C.R. 43 NW, Backus.
Activity, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Activity, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Activity, Front St. S., Pine River.
Activity, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake,.
Activity, Industrial Park Dr., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, social services, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Attempted, 57th Ave. SW, Pine river.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Boat, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Burglary, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Burglary, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 31st Ave. SW, Backus.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
By check, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Citation/warning, Industrial Drive NW, Walker.
Complaint, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Complaint, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, Kindler Ave./Second St., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Division St. W., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Circle, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Wildwood Drive, Bena.
Dangerous dog, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Dangerous dog, Second Ave. E., Bena.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy. 2 NE/Nodak Dr., Bena.
Disorderly conduct, 13th St., Akeley.
Disorderly conduct, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Breezy Point, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disturbing the peace, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 10th St. S., Walker.
Erratic driving, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Erratic driving, Black Duck Point, Boy River.
Erratic driving, King St. N., Backus.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol (two calls), Eagle Ave. NE, Remer.
Fire, Milton Lake, Remer.
Fire, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Fire, thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Fire, W. Five Point Lake, Hackensack.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, C.R. 18, Backus.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Cozy Lodge, Longville.
Hang up, Second St. SE, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Viola Trail NE, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Ox Yoke Rd., Hackensack.
In the ditch, Onigum Road NW, Walker.
In the ditch, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Lift assist, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Loose animal, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, C.R. 8 NE, Bena.
Mail problem, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Mail issue, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Mentally ill person, Old Housing, Bena.
Mentally ill person, Fisher Point, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Fish Hook Lane, Boy River.
Noise complaint, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, John Moose Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
]Person of interest, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Property, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Hausken Trail, Longville.
Property, River St./Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Property damage, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Main St. E., Remer.
Property damage, 16th St., Bena.
Property damage, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Property land dispute, Maple Crest Dr., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Removal of person, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, two calls, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, South wood , Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 16th, Bena.
Removal of person, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Timberglade, Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Holly Trail NW, Walker.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Winding Rd. NE, Swatara.
Residence, Smith Drive NW, Pine River.
Residence check, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Residence, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Road conditions, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371/Pine Bay, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed (two calls), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, 64th Ave. NE, Remer.
Threats, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 96th St. NE, Boy River.
Trespassing, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Trespassing, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Trespassing, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Violation of DANCO order, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Beaver Dr. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Fifth St., Pike River.
Warning, Fifth St./Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 44/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave./River St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Dr. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare check, Traders Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
