The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 183 incidents between May 14-20, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Accident with injuries, Fourth St. SW, Backus.
Activity, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Activity, First St. N., Pine River.
Assault, Gull Lake Dam, East gull Lake.
Assault, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, North River Rd. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Bite, Deer Path Circle, East Gull Lake.
Bite, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Burglary, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Child custody dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Citation/warning, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Gull Point, East Gull Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 210 SW, Pillager.
Crime against family, neglect, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 25th Ave. SW, Pillager.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Doty Dr. SW, Pine River.
Dangerous dog, 18th Ave. SW, Pillager.
Dangerous dog, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Pine Beach Road, East Gull Lake.
Disorderly conduct, River St., Pine River.
Domestic, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Oak Ave. NE ,Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First Ave. W., Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Drive-by shooting, Facility Drive, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, White Pine Point Rd., Pine River.
Fight, River Street, Pine River.
Fire, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Fire, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Forgery, 92nd Ave. SW, Motley.
Garbage dumping, 71st Ave. SW, Motley.
Garbage dumping, C.R. 1 SW, Pequot Lakes.
Garbage dumping, Nottingham, Lake Shore
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Park Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, York St., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Birch Lane, East Gull Lake.
Home, Bufflehead Lane, Walker.
Home, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Home, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Injured, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Motor vehicle, Main St. E., Remer.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, Templer Point Dr., Walker.
Neglect/abuse, River St. S., Pillager.
Neglect/abuse, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Overdose, Elm Ave. W., Pillager.
Overdose, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person, Lost Lake Rd., Walker.
Possession of tobacco, First St. N., Pine River.
Probation/parole violation, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property check, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Property damage, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property damage, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Wakonabo Dr. Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Lost Lake Rd., Lake Shore.
Property/land dispute, W. Warren Lane, Remer.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Road conditions/hazards, Pine Harbor, Lake Shore.
Roadway information, mile marker 60, Pine River.
Runaway, W. First St. S., Pillager.
Runaway, 18th Ave. SW, Pillager.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 64 SW, Motley.
Speed (two incidents), Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, W. First St. S., Pillager.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Warning, First St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave./First St, Pine River.
Warning, First St. N., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, No Name Ave., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Windsor St., Pine River.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.