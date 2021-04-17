The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 404 incidents between April 4-10, including the following:
Accident, no injury, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assault, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Attempted, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, New Rock Lane, Longville.
Attempted, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Midway Circle, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Barking dog, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Bite, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Bite, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Bite, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Oak St., Backus.
Burglary, Maple Lake Lane, Longville.
Burglary, W. Winnie Road, Bena.
Burglary, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, (two incidents) Minnesota Ave., Walker
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Careless driving, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Child custody dispute, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Front St. NW, Walker.
Citation/warning, Whipholt, Walker.
Carbon monoxide detector, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Carbon monoxide detector, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Main St. E., Remer.
Deer accident, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, C.R. 8, Bena.
Domestic, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Domestic, Partridge, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Driving after revocation, C.R. 2/Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Front St. S., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, 23rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Expired license tabs, First St., Pine River.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Rocky Point, Walker
Garbage dumping (two calls), W. Shores Rd., Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine river.
Grass/forest fire, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Howard Lake Rd., Akeley.
Hang up, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Harassment, 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Limited drivers license violation, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Missing person, Stony Point Dr., Walker.
Natural death, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
No parking zone violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
No proof of insurance, C. R. 2, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Person of interest, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Possession of tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Possession of tobacco, Main St. E., Remer.
Probation/parole, Lois Lane NE, Remer.
Property, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Property check, Mariner Dr., Remer.
Property damage, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Property damage, Little Wolf Rd. ,Cass Lake.
Property damage, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Pine St. SE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine river.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Removal, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, C.R. 8, Bena.
Removal, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, Second St. .N., Pine River.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Removal, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Removal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Road, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Roadway information, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops) Fifth St., Pine river.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threat, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Threats, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, S. Lake, Outing.
Utilities, Park Ave., W., Pine River.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371/Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Violation of DANCO, Michigan Ave. NW., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Warning, First St., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 2, Pine River.
Warning, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Second St. S., Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Barclay, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Front St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, King St. S., Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Second St. E., Bena.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
