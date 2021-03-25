The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 405 incidents between March 14-20, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Assault, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Assault, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, Front St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, Social Services, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Attempted, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Attempt to locate, Bufflehead Lane, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Town Line Lane, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Boat incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Burglary, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sailstar Court NE, Cass Lake.
Business check (three calls), Second St. S., Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Business check (two calls), Shingobee, Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Bobby Dr. SW, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Division St. W., Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Deer accident, no injury, Cooks Loop, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Disturbing the peace, Second St. E., Bena.
Domestic, First St. N., Hackensack.
Domestic, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, S. Steamboat Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Industrial Park, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Harassment, King St. S., Backus.
Harassment, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, 24th St. NW, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, Willard Lake, Backus.
Lift assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Lift assist, Harbor View, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Lost/found, Park Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Person of interest, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Tower Ave. E., Walker.
Probation/parole violation, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property, Lake May Road, Walker.
Property check, Tower Ave. E., Walker.
Property damage, Indian Point, Pine River.
Property damage, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Deer Creek Rd., Longville.
Property damage, Norway Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Division St. W., Backus.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Public assist, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Tower View Lane, Hackensack.
Removal (two calls), Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal (two calls), Partridge, Longville.
Removal, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Residence, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, New Rock Lane, Longville.
Roadway information, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Runaway, First St. N., Hackensack.
Speed (11 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (six stops), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Speed (two stops), White Pine Point, Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/ C.R. 2, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Threat, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Threats, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Traffic incident, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Trespassing, N. Stony Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
U turn violation (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Birch St. NW, Remer.
Vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Vehicle, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Howard Lake Road, Akeley.
Violation of harassment order, Indian Point, Pine River.
Warning (six incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning (eight incidents), Hwy. 2, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Warning, Front St. N., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Warrant for arrest, Hay Creek Road, Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Welfare check, Walker Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Windy Lake Rd., Swatara.
