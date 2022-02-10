Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 334 incidents between Jan. 30-Feb. 5, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hay Lake Drive NW, Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency (two calls), law enforcement, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Shafer Lake Rd., Outing.
Attempt to locate, Third St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
ATV, Front St. N., Backus.
Business, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Bayview Rd., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, 37th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, First St. S., Hackensack.
Fire, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Garbage, Rocky Point, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), 312 Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hang up, Midway Circle, Walker.
Hang up, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Second St. N., Pine River
Harassment, Main St. E., Remer.
Harassment, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Harassment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Front St. S., Pine River.
Home (two calls), Peninsula Rd., Outing.
Identity theft, Fifth St. S., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Mail, Chippewa Drive, Longville.
Mail, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Other, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Other, First St. S., Hackensack.
Other, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Other, Ghe We Zance, Boy River
Other, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Other, Upper Cass Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Other, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Other, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Other, Pine Mountain Rd., Backus.
Other, Wedgewood, Walker.
Other, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Other, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Overdose, Stony Point Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person, First Ave. E, Bena.
Person 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Property, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Property check, First Ave. E., Bena.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Public assist, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Public assist, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Gladeview, Walker.
Residence, Indian Trail Pine River.
Residence, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Residence, N. Kabekona Dr., Walker.
Residence, N. Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Danens Trail, Remer.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
School bus stop arm, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
School bus stop arm, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Barclay Ave./CR 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Trespassing, Birch Lane NE, Longville.
Trespassing, N. Hunter Lake Dr., NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warning, (10 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, (four stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 84/York St., Pine River.
Warning, Front St., Pine River.
Warning, York St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Welfare, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Welfare, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Garden St., Walker.
Welfare check, Sioux Camp Rd., Longville.
Welfare check, CR 1 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, N. Little Thunder Dr. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
