The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 333 incidents between Nov. 14-20, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Accident, no injury, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, Division St. W., Pine River.
Activity, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Willard Lake, Backus.
Activity, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Activity, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Activity, Kabekona, Walker.
Activity, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Activity, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Assault, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, EMS, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Mulberry Lane, Walker.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaints, First St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, School Lane, Longville.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Division St. W., Backus.
Crime against family, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Deer accident, no injury, Wintergreen, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury (two incidents), Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Distracted driving, (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute (two calls), York St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 38th St. NW, Hackensack.
Erratic driving, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Second St. NE, Cass lake.
Execute search warrant, King St. S., Backus.
Execute search warrant, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Fight, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Hang up, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Hang up, 68th Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Harassment, Division St. W., Backus.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, White Pine, Pine River.
Harassment, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Harassment, Main St. E., Remer.
Injured, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, 50th St. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW Backus.
Lift assist, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Loose animal, 57th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Natural death, Railroad St. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Division St. W., Backus.
Person, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Property check, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Property check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 10th St. S., Akeley.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, First St. N., Pine River.
Property damage, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Front St., Pine River.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Residence, Woods Bay Dr., Outing.
Residence, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Residence (two calls), Coontail Dr., Outing.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Snowball Rd., Remer.
Residence, Hideaway Pl., Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Road conditions, 42nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Road conditions, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Runaway, Maple Ave. NE, Cass lake.
Runaway, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Shoplifting, Hwy, 84 NW, Longville.
Speed (five stops),Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), C.R. 1/York, Pine River.
Terminal patient, Railroad St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 164th St. NW, Cass lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Truant, Norway Lake, Pine River.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Vehicle, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Violation of harassment order, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Doty Ave. W., Pine River.
Warning (six stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, First St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 22nd Ave. NW, Walker.
