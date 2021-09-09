The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 443 incidents between Aug. 29-Sept. 4, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, Social Services, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, 28th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Business, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
CO detector, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Complaint, Foxtail Lane SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Crime against family, Central Ave., Bena.
Criminal sexual conduct, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Third St. N., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Front St. N., Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass lake.
Domestic, N. Boy Lake Trail, Boy River.
Domestic, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, First St./Norway Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only (four calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Fight, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Fight, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Fire, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fireworks (two calls), C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Garbage, Walnut Trail, Hackensack.
Garbage dumping, E. Five Point Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Grant Utley Dr., Cass Lake.
Gun incident, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Harassment, York St., Pine River.
Home incident, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Illegal fire, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, C.R. 83 NW, Akeley.
Loose animal, Third St. N., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Noise complaint, Lost Lake Road, Lake Shore.
No Minnesota driver’s license, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Removal, Breezy Point, Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Removal, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal (two calls), 163rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Residence, C.R. 5 NE, Longville.
Residence, Ottertail Dr., Cass Lake.
Residence, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, Bay View, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Person of interest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, Templer Point Dr., Walker.
Person of interest, First St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Property, Blue Jay Trail, Backus.
Property, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Property, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Property, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property damage, First Ave. E., Backus.
Property/land dispute, 28th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property retrieval, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Hwy. 87 SW/44th Ave., Backus.
Removal, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW/Fourth, Backus.
Traffic stop, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Trespassing, Front St. W., Walker.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine river.
Trespassing, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Vehicle, Facility Drive, Cass lake.
Vehicle, 160th St. NW, Cass lake.
Vulnerable adult, Tall Timber, Hackensack.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (eight incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Front St. S., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River
Warning, C.R. 44, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Highland Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Bluebill Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
