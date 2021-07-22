The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 414 incidents between July 11-17, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Assault, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. S., Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Cedar Shores, Hackensack.
Attempted, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, King St. S., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Attempt to locate, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Barking dog, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, Industries Lane, Walker.
Business, Cranberry, Walker.
By check, fraud, Fourth Ave. E., Federal Dam.
By check, fraud, Federal Dam.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Careless driving, White Pine, Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Controlled burn, 36th St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, abuse, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Domestic, Division St. W., Pine River.
Domestic, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Domestic, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Domestic dispute, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Templer Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Washburn Ave., Backus.
EMS transport only, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Equipment violation, Hwy. 2 NW, Casss Lake.
Extra patrol, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Fire, Stony Point Campground, Walker.
Fire, Winnie Rd. NE, Bena.
Fire, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Fire, Facility Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Barclay Dr., Longville.
Fireworks, Big Deep Lake, Hackensack.
Fireworks, Fifth St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84 NW, longville.
Grass/forest fire, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Grass/forest fire, Seventh St. NW Cass Lake.
Harassment, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Illegal fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Highland Ave., Walker.
Missing person, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Motorist assist (two incidents), Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Natural death, Kestrel Trail, Hackensack.
Neglect/abuse, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Noise complaint, Rosalind Ave., Backus.
No parking zone, Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, Weegwas Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Front ST. S., Backus.
Property damage, Windsor St., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Division St. W., Backus.
Property retrieval, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property retrieval, Carpenter St., Backus.
Public assist, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Cedar St. .NW Remer.
Removal, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Removal, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Removal, Partridge, Longville.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Repossession, Traders Bay, Walker.
Residence, Arrow, Remer.
Residence, Forseman Pt., Hackensack.
Residence, Diamond Pt., Walker.
Residence, Buxton Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Catbird Lane NW, Hackensack.
Residence, 56th Ave. NE, Outing.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Runaway, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Speed, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Terminal patient, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Vehicle, C.R. 155 NE, Outing.
Vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Washburn Lake Rd., Outing.
Violation of court order, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Violation of DANCO, C.R. 1, Pine Rivier.
Violation of protection order, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, C.R.1, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Fifth St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Portage, Bena.
Welfare check, 140th St.NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Fifth Ave. W., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
