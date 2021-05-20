Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 437 incidents between May 9-15, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Sautbine Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Activity, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Activity, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Activity, Lake, Outing.
Activity, Longville.
Activity, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Norway, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hay Creek Rd., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Breezy Point, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Journey’s End, Longville.
Burglary, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Burglary, Grover Ave. W., Backus.
Business, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Second St. N., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Federal Dam.
By check, fraud, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Complaint, Journey’s End Rd., Longville.
Complaint, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Compliance check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, S. Agency Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Second Ave., Bena.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Dangerous dog, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Harbinger Trail, Walker.
Distracted driving (two incidents), Barclay Ave./Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Domestic, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Cemetery Rd., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving after cancellation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Driving after suspension, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Fifth St., Pine River
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Erratic driving, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fight, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Fire, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, White Rock Lane, Longville.
Fireworks, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Federal Dam.
Harassment, C.R. 5, Longville.
Harassment, Golf View Dr., Pine River.
Harassment, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Harassment, Wood St. N., Backus.
Home incident, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (two incidents), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Loose animal, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Missing person, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Portage, Bena.
Motor vehicle, Shingobee, Walker.
Natural death, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 5, Longville.
Noise complaint, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Noise complaint, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Noise complaint, Aspen Lane, Longville.
No Minnesota driver’s license, Hwy. 371/C.R. 1, Pine River.
Person of interest, First St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest (two calls), Front St. N., Pine River.
Person of interest, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Omega, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Norway Lake, Pine River.
Person of interest, S. First St., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Person of interest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Potentially dangerous, N. Steamboat Lake, Laporte.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Property check, Fairall Rd. NE, Longville.
Property check, C.R. 8, Bena.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Longville.
Property damage, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Property damage, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute (two calls), 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property retrieval, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Property retrieval, Roosevelt, Pine River.
Property retrieval, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Front St. S., Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Removal, Hardy Lane, Longville.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Midway Circle, Walker.
Removal, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Fairview Loop, Hackensack.
Residence, Iowana, Bena.
Residence, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Speed, (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Threats, Pine Inn Rd. NE, Outing.
Threats, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident (two), Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, E. Sylvan Dr., Pine River.
Vehicle, Industrial Park, Walker.
Violation of DANCO, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Violation of harassment order, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, S. Agency Bay Dr., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, S. Agency Bay Dr., Walker.
Welfare check, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, Norway, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.