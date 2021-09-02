The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 417 incidents between Aug. 22-28, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Federal Dam.
Abandoned vehicle, Breezy Point Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave./First St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Assault, Windsor St., Pine River.
Assault, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Assault, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Attempt to locate, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Business, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Business, Second St. S., Walker.
By check, swindle, 23rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Complaints, First St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Templer Point, Walker.
Domestic, Templer Point, Walker.
Domestic, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Cedar Crest, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Driving under the influence, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Expired license tabs, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Extra patrol, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fight (two calls), Front St. W., Walker.
Fight, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Fight, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Fire, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Fire, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Garbage dumping, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Home incident, Midway Circle, Walker.
Illegal fire, Fifth St., Pine River.
Injured, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Lift assist, Front St. NW, Walker.
Loose animal, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Mentally ill person, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, Twin Hills Rd., Hackensack.
No parking zone, Arlina Ave., Pine River.
Overdose, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Second St./Jefferson, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Possession of illegal substance, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Property, King St. S., Backus.
Property, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Property check, 64th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property check, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Lake View Lane, Longville.
Property damage, Minnesota ave., Walker.
Property damage, E. Ponto Lake Drive, Backus.
Protest, Front St. S., Backus.
Public assist, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Removal, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Removal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Removal, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Removal, Stony Point, Walker.
Removal, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Whispering, Hackensack.
Residence, Rocky Point, Walker.
Residence, Pike Bay Lane, Cass Lake.
Residence, Little Stony, Boy River.
Residence, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Strawberry, Cass Lake.
Residence, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Residence, Herg Trail NW, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, River St./Park Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Y Frontage Rd. ,Walker.
Threat, C.R. 50 NW, Hackensack.
Threat, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Stony Point, Walker.
Towed vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Welfare, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare check, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
