Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 352 incidents between Jan. 8-14, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Old Business Lane SW, Pine River.
Activity, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Activity, Barnum Road NW, Hackensack.
Activity, Kingston Way, Walker.
Activity, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, Lakeside Dr., Backus.
Activity, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Quentin Rd. NE, Outing.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Facility, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Child custody dispute, Garden St., Walker.
Complaints, Division St. W., Backus.
Complaints, Front St. S., Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Crime against the family, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against the family, neglect, Neils Ave. SE, Cass Lake.
Crime against the family, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River,
Domestic, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Third Ave. NE, Remer
Domestic dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Facility, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW., Walker.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Sorrell Lane NW, Hackensack.
Fight, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Little Stoney, Boy River.
Fire (two calls), Waker Bay Drive, Walker.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Hang up, 68th Ave. NW, Casws Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Home, Central Ave., Bena.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile (three calls), Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, Backus.
In the ditch, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Lift assist, 61st Ave. NW, CAss Lake.
Loose animal, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Missing person, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Other, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Other, Fleisher Ave. S, Hackensack.
Other, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Other, Front St. S, Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Other, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Other, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Other, 27th St. SW, Pine River.
Overdose, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Facility, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Person of interest, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Potentially dangerous dog, Kingston Way, Walker.
Property check, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, 69th AVe. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Main St. S, Boy River.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Removal, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Removal, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Removal, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Facility, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Leech Lake, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 S., CHackensack.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine river.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Fifth St., Pine River
Traffic stop, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Second St. E., Bena.
Vulnerable adult, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Second St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Third Ave. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
