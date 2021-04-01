The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 369 incidents between March 21-27, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 8, Bena.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency (two calls), law enforcement, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Oak St., Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Front St. S., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business check, S. First St., Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Business check, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Child custody dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse, Oak Point Road, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 62nd St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Lake May Road, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Third and Barclay, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Failure to keep to the right, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Breezy Point, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Harassment, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Harassment, Roosevelt, Walker.
Home incident, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Identity theft, Lake, Outing.
Incorrigible juvenile, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Injured person, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Lift assist, Spruce St. NE, Remer.
Mentally ill person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Missing person, Second St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Natural death, Old Agency, Walker.
Natural death, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Person of interest, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Person of interest, Shrike Trail SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Front St. W., Walker.
Property, Kabekona, Walker.
Property, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Property damage, York St., Pine River.
Property damage, C.R. 157 NE Boy River.
Property/land dispute, Hawthorn Trl., Walker.
Property/land dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Public assist, King St. S., Backus.
Removal, 16th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Removal, Roosevelt, Outing.
Removal, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Removal, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Removal, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Stony Point, Cass Lake.
Removal, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Gladeview, Walker.
Removal, Kego Lake Trail, Longville.
Residence, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Residence, 122nd St. NW, Laporte.
Residence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Residence, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence, Kabekona, Walker.
Residence, Spain Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Roadway information, S. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Runaway, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, seven incidents, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, 3 incidents, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Suicide, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Threat, River St., Pine River.
Threat, Central Ave. N., Pine River.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Old Housing, Bena.
Threats, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Traffic incident (two stops), Hwy. 371 SW, Backus
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Cross, Remer.
Trespassing, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Trespassing Onigum, Walker.
U turn violation, Barclay/First St., Pine River.
U turn violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay Pine River.
Vehicle, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Violation of harassment order, Fourth St. S., Walker
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 5 NW Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, York St., Pine River.
Welfare, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Trader’s Bay, Walker.
Welfare, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Second St. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.