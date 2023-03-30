The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 135 incidents between March 19-25, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Front St. W., Walker.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 135 incidents between March 19-25, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Front St. W., Walker.
Activity, First St. S., Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Fifth Street, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Bite, Rocking Ranch Rd. SW, Pine River.
Complaint, Second St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Old Housing, Bena.
Crime against family, endangerment, Rainwater, Pillager.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic dispute, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Driving after cancellation-IPS, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Fire, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Fire, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Fleeing an officer, Cedar Ave. E., Pillager.
Harassment, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Home, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Indian Trail, Pine River.
Natural death, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
No proof of insurance, Hwy. 371, Pine River
Other, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Other, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Other, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Probation/parole, Front St. W., Walker.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Residence, Cedar Trail NE, Remer.
Shoplifting, First St. N., Hackensack.
Speed, Fifth Street (five stops), Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threats, Shady Hollow, Pillager.
Traffic incident, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
U turn violation (two incidents), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Schultz Dr., Remer.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (three stops), Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St. (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Breezy Point (two incidents), Walker.
Welfare, Partridge, Longville.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.