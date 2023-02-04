The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 329 incidents between Jan. 22-28, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Activity, Roosevelt, Outing.
Activity, Breezy Point, Walker.
Activity, Sugar Bush, Longville.
Activity (two calls), 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Main St. E., Remer.
Assault, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Assist other agency, Probation, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Bite, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Burglary, Flint Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Burglary, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Business, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Business, E. Ottertail Rd., Walker.
Business, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine river.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, C.R. 55 NE, Remer.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Blue Granite, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Garden St., Walker.
Complaints, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Court (three incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Crime against family, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, Rocky Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Dunn Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Drive by shooting, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Fight, Rocky Point, Walker.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Lake, Outing.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Central Ave., Bena.
Funeral, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Harassment, C.R. 4 N., Boy River.
Harassment, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, N. Portage Lane, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Injured, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Second Ave. SE, Remer.
Loose dog, Cemetery Rd., Hackensack.
Loose dog, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Loose dog, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Possession, (two calls) Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Property check, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Property check, Indian Point, Pine River.
Property damage, IXL Lake Rd. NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Property/land dispute, Roosevelt, Outing.
Property retrieval, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property retrieval, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Public assist, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Removal, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Residence (two incidents), Smith Dr. NW, Pine River.
Residence, Thunder Lake Dr., Remer.
Roadway information, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Runaway, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Runaway, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Semaphore violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Threats, Main St. E., Remer.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Violation of DANCO order, York St., Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Violation of protection order (two calls), Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Vulnerable adult, 20th St. SW, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Third St. S., Hackensack.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Rose bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 18th Ave. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Kingston Way, Walker.
Welfare check, 13th St., Akeley.
Welfare check, Traders Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Stony Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Welfare check, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum, Walker.
Welfare check, Sunny Acres Lane, Hackensack.
