The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 407 incidents between Oct. 3-8, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Lakeside Drive, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Shortcut Rd. NE, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Assault, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Fifth st. S., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 W, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, other, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, Probation, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, First St. N., Pine River.
Attempted, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Business (two incidents), Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Business, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Business, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Business, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
By check, swindle, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Child custody dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Citation/warning, Mill St. SE, Remer.
Carbon monoxide detector, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Carbon monoxide detector, Old Housing, Bena.
Complaints, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Atlas Trail NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Golf Course Rd., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Death, W. Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Disorderly conduct, Railroad St. NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371 and Arlina, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Domestic, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Fire, Morriss Point, Walker.
Fire, Lake Hattie Drive, Backus.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Old Agency Trail, Walker.
Fireworks, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84 Longville.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Hang up, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Nellie Lake Lane, Longville.
Harassment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Home, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Home (two incidents), Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St. Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, Maple Leaf Dr. NW, Longville.
In the ditch, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Injured, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Loose animal, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Motor vehicle, N. Bass Lake Dr. NE, Outing.
Motor vehicle, Tall Pines Lane, Remer.
Natural death, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, C.R. 46 NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Property, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Property damage, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Mule Lake Dr., Outing.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Old Agency, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Property/land dispute, Sunset View, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Old C.R. 52, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Residence, Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Residence, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Residence, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence, Lakeshore Lane, Cass Lake.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Residence, Glengarry Lane, Walker.
Residence, Sunset View, Cass Lake.
Residence, Pine Mountain Lake Dr., Backus.
Road conditions, Old Grade Rd., Longville.
Road conditions, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Runaway (two calls), Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Runaway, Stony Point, Walker.
Speed (seven incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), First St., Pine River
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threat, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Threats, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Threats, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Forbes Lane/C.R. 5, Longville.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, First St. N., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Traffic stop, Ah Gwah Ching Rd., Walker.
Trespassing, 46th St. NE, Remer.
Vehicle, 64th St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, E. Sylvan Dr., Pine River.
Vehicle, Breezy Point, Walker.
Vehicle, Front St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Bobby Dr. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Violation of harassment order, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, Steamboat Dr., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 44, Pine River.
Warning (five incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare, Roosevelt Lane, Walker.
Welfare check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Welfare check, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, 102nd St. NE, Boy River.
Welfare check, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Welfare check, Tadpole Lake, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
