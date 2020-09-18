Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 336 incidents between Sept. 6-12, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 84 N., Longville.
Abandoned vehicle, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Old Housing, Bena.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, EMS, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lois Lane NE, Remer.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement (two calls), Aspen Ave., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Assist other agency, probation, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Attempted, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Barking dog, Rocky Point, Walkr.
Bite, Hwy. 371, Cass Lake.
Bite, 66th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, E. Five Point Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Disorderly conduct, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Old Agency, Walker.
Domestic, N. River Rd. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Erratic driving, Timber Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Erratic driving, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 2/Six Mile Lake, Bena.
Fight, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Ghe We Zance, Boy River
Fire, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, Christmas Point, Walker.
Fire, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Fire, 72nd St. NE, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Cardinal Lane, Longville.
Home incident, Christmas Point, Walker.
In the ditch, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, RCA Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Lift assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Wood St. N., Backus.
Mentally ill person, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Noise complaint, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Fifth St., Pine River.
Overdose, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person of interest, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Old Agency, Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Person of interest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property, River St./Barclay, Pine River.
Property check, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
Property damage, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, First St. N., Hackensack.
Property damage, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Removal of person, Stony Point, Walker.
Residence check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence check, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Walleye Way, Walker.
Road conditions, Minnesota Ave. E., Walker.
Road conditions, Cass Lake.
Roadway information, 28th Ave. NE, Longville.
Roadway information, Old Six Mile Lake, Bena.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Lower Cass, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Laporte.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Taffic stop, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Victim, Onigum Rd,. NW, Wallker.
Violation of court order, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 68th Ave. NW, Akeley.
Warning, First St. N./Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1/York St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Welfare, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 6 S., Remer.
Welfare check, Main St. S., Boy River.
