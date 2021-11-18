The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 362 incidents between Nov. 7-13, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Garden Street, Walker.
Accident with injuries, W. Shores Road, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 23rd St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 72nd St., Walker.
Assist other agency, probation, Old Housing, Bena.
Assist other agency, social services, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Burglary, Wedgewood, Walker.
Business, Golf Course Dr., Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Shingobee, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Careless driving, First St. N., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Chimney fire, Boy Bay Trail NE, Boy River.
Crime against family, abuse, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Criminal sexual conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Death, Chickadee Lane, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Deer accident, no injury, Winding Rd. NE, Swatara.
Disorderly conduct, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic, First St. NW., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, York St., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Old Six Mile Road, Bena.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Driving after suspension, Front St./Arlina, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Mix Lane NE, Longville.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
General, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
General, Park Ave. SW, Remer.
General, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
General, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
General, First St. N., Pine River.
Gun, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Hang up, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Home, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Fourth St. S., Walker.
In the ditch, 14th St. SW, Backus.
In the ditch, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Injured, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Lift assist, Leavitt Rd., Outing.
Loose animal, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Lost/found, Kabekona, Walker.
Mentally ill person, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Mentally ill person, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Mentally ill person, Thirteenth St., Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Neglect/abuse, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Overdose, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Front St. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession of illegal substance, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Possession of illegal substance, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Property damage, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, N. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Property damage, Division St. W., Backus.
Property damage, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Property damage, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, White Pine, Pine River.
Property retrieval, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Variety Lake, Hackensack.
Removal, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Stony Point, Walker.
Residence, Haacks Haven, Longville.
Residence, 15th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Stoneback Trail, Backus.
Residence, Second Point, Walker.
Residence, 39th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Residence, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker
Residence, Danens Trail, Remer.
Residence, Snowball Road, Remer.
Speed (two stops), Front Street, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Terminal patient, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threat (two calls), Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Threats, First St. N., Pine River.
Threats, Birch Lane, Longville.
Threats, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Threats, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Threats, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Traffic stop, C.R. 153, Walker.
Trespassing, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Trespassing (two calls), Front St., Pine River.
Trespassing, Peters Pond Rd. N., Federal Dam.
Trespassing, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Old Agency, Walker.
Vehicle, Eighth St. NE, Pine River.
Warning (six incidents), Front St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Warning, (three incidents), Barclay, Pine River,
Warning (four incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Welfare check, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare check, Forestry Ave., Remer.
Welfare check, Birch Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Welfare check (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Grouse Loop, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Welfare check, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Railroad St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, FS 2117 Rd. NE, Remer.
