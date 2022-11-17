Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 318 incidents between Nov. 6-12, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 1 W., Pine River.
Activity, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Activity, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Activity, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Activity, Danens Trail, Remer.
Activity, Hazel St., Backus.
Activity, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault Second St., Pine River.
Assault, Park Ave., Pine River.
Assault, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, EMS, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, EMS, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Peters Pond, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, River St., Pine River.
Burglary, 73rd Ave. NE, Outing.
Burglary, Main St. W., Remer.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business (five calls), Minnesota Ave., Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Business (two calls), Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (five calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Washburn Ave., Backus.
EMS transport only, Murray Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Extra patrol, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Fight, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Fire, Crocus Lane NE, Remer.
Fire, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off (two incidents) Front Street, Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 87 SW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Hillsdale, Walker.
Grass/forest fire, C.R. 40 NW, Hackensack.
Harassment, C.R. 71 NW, Hackensack.
Home, Seventh St. S., Walker.
Home, Wedgewood, Walker.
In the ditch, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
In the ditch, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
In the ditch, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Injured, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Mail issue, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Other, 62nd Ave. NE, Remer.
Other, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Other, Pine Point Road, Walker.
Other, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Other, Hwy. 2 NW Cass Lake.
Other, Walker.
Other, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Other, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Other, Hwy 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Other, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Overdose, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Possession, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property check, 23rd Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Property damage, Trillium Dr., Hackensack.
Property check, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 73rd Ave. NW, Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Property retrieval, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Property retrieval, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Removal, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Removal, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Removal, Front St. S., Pine River.
Removal 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Residence, Sandy Beach, Remer.
Residence, Bayview Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence, 24th St. Pine River.
Residence, Partridge, Longville.
Residence, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
Residence, 30th Ave. NW, Backus.
Residence, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Rogers Point, Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Threats, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Threats, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Trespassing, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, C.R. 7 NE, Longville.
Trespassing, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Truant, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Truant, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
U turn violation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Shinleaf Trail, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371 Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Lindberg Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Long Lake Rd., Akeley.
Welfare check, 108th St. NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Eagles Dr. NE, Walker.
Welfare check, Fern Trail NE, Remer.
