The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340 incidents between Dec. 19-25, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Wildwood Dr., Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Barnum Rd., Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Birch Lake Lane, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business (two incidents), Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Business, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Business (two incidents), Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, Front St. N., Backus.
By check (fraud), Front St. S., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, C.R. 49 NW, Pine River.
Chimney fire, Willard Lake, Backus.
Complaints, Front ST. W., Walker.
Crime against family, abuse, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Deer crash, no injury, Hwy 87 NW, Backus.
Domestic, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic dispute, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Equipment violation, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Equipment violation, Shingobee Dr., Walker.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Escape, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Extra patrol, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Failure to display lights, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Fight, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Fire, Main St., Federal Dam.
Garbage dumping, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Hang up, Bluebird Nest, Backus.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Improper lane change, Front St. W., Walker.
Improper lane change, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), Murray Ave., Pie River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, 150th St. NW, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, CR 2, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
In the ditch, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Motor vehicle, Howard Lake Rd., Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, Etna Ave. SE, Remer.
No parking zone (three incidents), Fourth St. S., Walker.
Overdose, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Timberlane Dr., Walker.
Person, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Lye Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property damage, First Ave. W., Bena.
Property damage, Redpoll Trail, Laporte.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Hwy. 84 NW, Backus.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Public assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Public assist, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Removal, Oak Pt. Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Removal, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Removal, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Repossession, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Residence, Wood St. N., Backus.
Residence, Big Deep Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, Agency Bay, Walker.
Residence, Tianna Dr., Walker.
Residence, 44th Ave. NW, Walker.
Residence, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Shoplifting, Main St. W., Remer.
Speed (two incidents), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Suicide, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Threat (two calls), Vermillion, Remer.
Threat, Lake, Outing.
Threat, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, 73rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Smokey Point Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Unsafe passing, Hwy. 371/Norway, Pine River.
Vehicle, Dunn Loop NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of harassment order, Division St. W., Backus.
Violation of protection order (two calls), 16th St. NW, Backus.
Warning (13 stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, CR 42/Kinler Ave., Pine River.
Welfare, Ada Brook Lane, Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Division St. W., Backus.
Welfare check, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.