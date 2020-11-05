The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 368 incidents between Oct. 25-31, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Accident, no injury, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Accident, no injury, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Assault, 48th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Old Housing, Bena.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assist other agency, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Ghe We Zance (two calls), Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Burglary, 84th Ave. SW, Backus.
Burglary, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 84 NW (two calls), Pine River.
Business, Norway Ave., Pine River.
Business, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Court appearance, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Crime against family, endangerment, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, C.R. 52 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Front St. N., Pine River.
Deer accident, no injury,
C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Disturbing the peace, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River
Domestic, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Domestic, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, Y Frontage, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
EMS transport only, 3 calls, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Forgery, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Funeral, Oberly Loop, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, King St. S., Backus.
Improper lane change, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Highland Ave., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, Breezy Point, Walker.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Mail incident, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Natural death, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Neglect/abuse, 76th St. SW, Motley.
Over center line, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Old Agency, Walker.
Overdose, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Person, River St., Pine River.
Property, Shingobee Dr., Walker.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property check, Walker Bay, Walker.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Airport Road, Backus.
Property/land dispute, 44th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Public assist, Spruce St. NW, Remer.
Pubic assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, King St. S., Backus.
Public assist, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Agency, Walker.
Removal, Hwy. 2, Bena.
Removal, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Front St. N., Pine River.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal, Holm Dr. SE, Remer.
Removal, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Residence, Pikie Point Dr., Longville.
Residence, 12th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Residence, C.R. 71, Hackensack.
Residence, Chokecherry, Hackensack.
Residence, Templer Point, Walker.
Residence, Eagle Pines, Hackensack.
Residence, Baywatch Trail, Walker.
Residence, Forseman Point, Hackensack.
Road conditions, Indian Trail Lane, Pine River.
Runaway, First St. N., Hackensack.
Runaway, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Runaway, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, 167th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Threats, 72nd St. NE, Remer.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Traffic stop, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Trespassing, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Five Mile, Federal Dam.
Utilities,16th St. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, First St. S., Pine River.
Vehicle, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Vehicle, 29th Ave. SW, Backus.
Vehicle, Partridge, Longville.
Vehicle, Long Bow Trail, Walker.
Vehicle, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, Traders Bay, Walker.
Vehicle, C.R. 5, Longville.
Vehicle, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Victim, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Co. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, (two stops), Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Welfare, Front St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Welfare check, 107th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Welfare check, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare check, Bluewater, Walker.
Wrong way on one way, Third St. NW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.