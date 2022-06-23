The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 411 incidents between June 12-18, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Accident, no injury, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Accident, no injury (two incidents), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Accident, no injury, White Pine, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Old Agency, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Front St. NW, Walker.
Attempted, Winding Road NE, Swatara.
Attempt to locate, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Front St., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, First St. N., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Bite, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Burglary, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Business, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Child custody dispute, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Complaints, White Pine, Pine River.
Complaints, First St. N., Hackensack.
Crime against family, abuse, Birch St. NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Deer accident Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 66th Ave. NE, Remer.
Domestic, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Domestic dispute, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Kingston Way, Walker.
Driving under the influence (two stops), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Extra patrol, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Extra patrol, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Extra patrol, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Fight, Golf Course, Cass Lake.
Fire, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Fire, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, First St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Grass/forest fire, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Hang up, Battle Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Hang up, Norway, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Christmas Point Dr., Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, E. Ponto Lake, Backus.
Incorrigible juvenile, Windsor St., Pine River.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Loose animal, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, 56th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Loose animal, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Mail, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Missing person, Hazel St. N., Backus.
Noise complaint, Walker Bay, Walker.
Noise complaint, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Person, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, First St. N., Hackensack.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Person, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Possession, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Probation/parole violation, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Property, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property, Park Ave., Walker.
Property, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Property, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Property check, Onigum, Walker.
Property check, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Old Housing, Bena.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Property/land dispute, Maple Leaf Dr., Walker.
Property retrieval, Breezy Point, Walker.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 W., Backus.
Public assist, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Laporte.
Public assist, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Reckless driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Removal, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal (two incidents), C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Removal, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Removal, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Removal, Traders Bay, Walker.
Removal, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Residence, Evergreen Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Residence, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Road conditions, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting (two incidents), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River
Speed, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Speed, First St., Pine River.
Threats, Old Agency, Walker.
Threats, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Second St. NW, Backus.
Vehicle, River St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Bear Island, Longville.
Warning, Park Ave., Pine River.
Warning, (two incidents) Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, (two incidents) C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Elm Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Rainy Lake Dr., Backus.
Welfare check, Harriet Lake, Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
