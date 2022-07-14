The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 519 incidents between July 3-9, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Old Housing, Bena.
Accident with injuries, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Assault, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assault, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Assault, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 31st Ave. SW, Backus.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sixth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Norway, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Attempt to locate, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Burglary, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Burglary, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Little Wolf Road, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
By check, fraud, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
By check, fraud, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Complaint, Gooseberry, Backus.
Complaint, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, C.R. 41 NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, First St. N., Pine River.
Crime against family, endangerment, Facility, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Disturbing the peace, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, 64th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Domestic, Greene Ave. NW, Remer.
Domestic, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Memengwaa, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, First St./Barclay, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Diamond, Longville.
Equipment violation, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, C.R. 153, Walker.
Erratic driving, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Expired license tabs, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, 40th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Fight, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Fight, Front St. W., Walker.
Fight, Facility, Cass Lake.
Fight, Star Island, Cass Lake.
Fight, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fire, Hwy. 371, Backus.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Fireworks, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Garbage dumping, Industrial Park, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Battle Point, Federal Dam.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Harassment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Harassment, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile S. Town Dr., SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 16th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Lift assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Roosevelt, Outing.
Lift assist, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Lost/found, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Mail, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Mail, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Mail, Evelyne Ave. W., Pine River.
Mail, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Mentally ill person, Norway Lane NE, Longville.
Mentally ill person, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Missing person, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Noise complaint, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Overdose, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Person, C.R. 5, Longville.
Person, Park Ave., Walker.
Person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Person, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Person, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Potentially dangerous dog, Hilltop Dr. NW, Walker.
Property, Scarlet, Hackensack.
Property, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property check, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Property check, Hwy., 371 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Eagles Landing, Federal Dam.
Property/land dispute, Heinlen Lane NE, Longville.
Public assist, First St. S., Hackensack.
Public assist, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, Rocky Point, Walker.
Removal, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Removal, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Removal, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Removal, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, Templer Point, Walker.
Residence, Lakeaire Dr., Walker.
Residence, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Road, C.R. 125 NE, Longville.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Shoplifting, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Speed (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Stolen property, Hwy. 371, Walker.
Stop sign violation, John Moose Dr., Cass Lake.
Threat, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Threat, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Threats, Fifth St., Pine River.
Threats, Sky View Trail, Cass Lake.
Threats, Walleye Dr. NE, Longville.
Threats, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (four incidents), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop (four incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Traffic stop, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Lake Hattie Dr., Backus.
Trespassing, C.R. 47 NE, Longville.
Utilities, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Stony Point Rd., Walker.
Warning, Hwy. 371 (six stops), Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., (two stops), Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Front St. N., Pine River.
Welfare check, Sioux Camp Rd., Longville.
Welfare check, Poquet Dr. NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.