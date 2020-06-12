Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 441 incidents between May 31-June 6, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Timberlane, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Agency Bay Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Fox/Front St., Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Activity, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Activity, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Activity, Ox Yoke Rd. NW, Backus.
Activity, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Activity, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Activity, 50th St. NW, Longville.
Activity, 100th St. NW, Walker.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Assault, CSAH 45 NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Steamboat Bay Dr., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, probation, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Old Housing, Bena.
Attempt to locate, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Barking dog, Timberglade, Walker.
Bite, animal, Old Agency, Walker.
Burglary, 79th St. NE, Boy River.
Burglary, Cozy Lodge, Longville.
Burglary, Division St. W., Backus.
Burglary, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Burglary, CSAH 5 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, CSAH 11 NW, Hackensack.
Burglary, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, 44th Ave. SW, Backus.
Citation/warning, Interlachen Dr., Lake Shore.
Complaint, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Complaint, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Complaint, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Complaints, River St., Pine River.
Complaints, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Complaints, Front St. N., Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Midway Circle, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Old Agency Dr., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Domestic, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Badger Trail, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Laguna Lane NW, Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Driving under the influence, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Erratic driving, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Fight, Morning Star, Cass Lake.
Fire, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Fire, Rainy Lake Dr., Backus.
Fire, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 14th Ave. NW/42nd., Hackensack.
Grass/forest fire, Macemon Road, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Horseshoe Lane, Hackensack.
Hang up, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Front St. S., Pine River.
Harassment, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Harassment, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Home incident, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Lost/found, Michigan Ave W., Walker.
Mail problem, CSAH 5, Longville.
Mail problem, Boy Lake Trail, Boy River.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Motorist assist, 60th St. NW, Walker.
Natural death, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Barclay Ave./First St., Pine River.
Person of interest, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Person of interest, Barclay Ave,, Pine River.
Person of interest, Six Mile Lake Rd. NE, Bena.
Potentially dangerous dog, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Potentially dangerous dog, Wood St. N., Backus.
Property damage, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Property damage, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property damage, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Property damage, W. Warren Lane, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, Maple Crest, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 32nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, CSAH 71 NW, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, 36th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Public assist, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Public assist, C.R. 73 NW, Federal Dam.
Public assist, Park Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Public assist, S. Second St., Cass Lake.
Public assist, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 63rd Ave. NW, Boy River.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, boy River.
Removal of person, First St. SW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Removal of person, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal of person, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Removal of person, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Removal of person, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Coontail Dr., Outing.
Residence check, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Residence check, Black Duck, Boy River.
Residence check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence check (two calls), Indian Trail, Pine River.
Residence check, Warner Dr. NE, Remer.
Residence check, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Residence check, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence check, Pine Point Rd., Walker.
Road conditions/hazards, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Runaway, Second St. N., Pine River.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Threat, Fourth St. NE, Pine River.
Threat, Division St. W., Backus.
Threats, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Threats, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Threats, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Threats, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Traffic stop, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, Flatfish Trail, Remer.
Trespassing, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Trespassing, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Vehicle, C.R. 65 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Vehicle, Hassman Hill Rd., Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, 13th St., Akeley.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave/Second, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1/Windsor, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare, Stony Point, Walker.
Welfare, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Macemon Trail, Remer.
Welfare check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, E., Swift Lake, Remer.
Welfare check, Pine Drive, Longville.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Welfare check, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Welfare check, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
