The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 335 incidents between Jan. 15-21, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Accident with injuries, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Activity, Sixth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, probation, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, social services, Facility, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Eighth St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Bite, Main St., Federal Dam.
Burglary, CR 39 NE, Longville
Business, (two calls), Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Business, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Child custody dispute, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Child custody dispute, Steamboat Bay, Walker.
Child custody dispute, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Crime against family, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, neglect, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Dewdrop Trail, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker
Domestic dispute, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Rocky Point, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Sixth St. W., Bena.
Driving under the influence, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only (two calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, White Pine, Pine River.
EMS transport only, N. Rice Lake Rd., Longville.
EMS transport only, Third St. N., Hackensack.
Erratic driving, 16th St., Bena.
Fight, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Fire, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Fire, Upper Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Gas drive-off (three incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
General, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
General, Norway Ave., Pine River.
General, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Gun, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Gun, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Harassment, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, First Ave. E., Backus.
Identity theft, Big Rice Lake, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile, First St. N., Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
In the ditch, N. Hand Lake Dr., Backus.
Injured, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Lift assist, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, Sautbine Rd., Walker.
Loose animal, Third Ave. E., Federal Dam.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Motor vehicle, N. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Natural death, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Neglect/abuse, Front St. N., Backus.
Overdose, Facility, Cass Lake.
Overdose, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Person, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, Woodduck Lane, Longville.
Person, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Person, Second St. S., Pine River.
Possession, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous dog, Pine St., Federal Dam.
Probation/parole violation, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Property, First St. N., Pine River.
Property check, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property check, Roosevelt, Outing.
Property retrieval, C.R. 7 NE, Remer.
Public assist, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, 12th St. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, Woodduck Lane, Longville.
Removal, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Residence, Bluebill Trail, Longville.
Residence, Pine Point Circle, Walker.
Residence, Fernhurst Dr., Hackensack.
Residence, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Residence, Diamond Trail, Walker.
Residence, Bobolink Trail, Hackensack.
Road conditions, C.R. 5 NW, Longville.
Runaway, 71st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (three stops), Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Stop sign violation (two stops), First St., Pine River.
Suicide, Mill St. S., Pine River.
Threat, Jefferson, Pine River.
Threats, Badger Trail, Boy River.
Threats, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Threats, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Threats, Rocky Point, Walker.
Threats, Park Ave., Pine River.
Traffic incident, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, 34th Ave. NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic incident, C.R. 8, Bena.
Trespassing, C.R. 4, Remer.
Vehicle, Bobby Dr. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Fifth St. E., Bena.
Vehicle, Plummer, Outing.
Violation of protection order, 52nd St. NE, Longville.
Warning (four stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, Basswood Ave, Cass Lake.
Welfare, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Welfare, C.R. 50 NW, Akeley.
Welfare check, Third St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, First St. S., Pine River.
Welfare check, 24th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Kingston Way, Walker.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Town Hall Rd., Walker.
Welfare check, York St., Pine River.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Third St. N., Pine River.
