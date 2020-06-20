Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 466 incidents between June 7-13, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, Shingobee, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, FS 2104 RD NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Front St. S., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Y Frontage Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Assault, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Assault, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Assault, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Boat incident, Kings Trail NE, Longville.
Burglary, Newstrand Rd., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Marclay, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 32nd Ave. NW, Backus.
Child custody dispute, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint (four calls), Journey’s end, Longville.
Complaint, McBride Dr., Remer.
Complaint, S. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Complaint, Wilderness Drive NE, Remer.
Complaints, Diamond Crest Rd., Longville.
Complaints, Barclay Ave./Second St., Pine River.
Compliance check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Compliance check, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, abuse, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Crime against family, neglect, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Disorderly conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disturbing the peace, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic, 12th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Domestic, S. Thunder Lake Rd., Remer.
Domestic, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
\Domestic, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Shing Wauk Dr., Walker.
Domestic, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Lyle Chisholm Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Central Ave., Bena.
Domestic dispute, E. Hazelnut Dr., Longville.
Extra patrol, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Extra patrol, C.R. 45, NW, Hackensack.
Extra patrol, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Failure to keep right, Grant Utley Ave., Cass Lake.
Fire, Asher Lane NW, Walker.
Fire, Hiram Loop Rd., Hackensack.
Fire, Portage, Bena.
Fire, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Fire, 18th St. SW, Backus.
Fireworks, W. Trader’s Bay, Walker.
Garage, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, 28th Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Hang up, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Hang up, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Harassment, Noel Trail NW, Walker.
Harassment, Partridge Lane, Longville.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Hwy. 87 SW Backus.
Improper lane change, Broken Arrow Lane, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pie River.
Incorrigible juvenile, John Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, 36th Ave. SW, Backus.
Injured, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Lift assist, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Lift assist, N. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Loose animals, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Loose animals, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Person of interest, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Person of interest, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Possession, First St. S., Norway Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous, Pine River Dam, Pine River.
Property, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Property, Waboose Trail, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Midway Circle, Walker.
Property damage (two calls), Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Railroad St., Cass Lake.
Property damage, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Property damage, Birch Grove, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Wedgewood, Walker.
Public assist, Roosevelt Ave., Pine River.
Public assist, First St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, p Point, Walker.
Public assist, Stony Point Rd. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Breezy Point, Walker.
Public assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Neglect/abuse, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Public assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Removal, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Residence check, Maple Leaf, Walker.
Residence check, Trinity Pines, Backus.
Residence check, Co. 8 NE, Longville.
Residence check, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Residence check, Maple Leaf, Walker.
Residence check, Co. 4 NE, Remer.
Road hazard, Deep Portage, Backus.
Runaway, Elm Ave. W., Walker.
Runaway, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Arlina (three incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Fifth St., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Norway Ave., Pine River.
Terminal patient, John Bear Grease, Cass Lake.
Threat, 104th St. NE, Boy River.
Threats, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Threats, 32nd Ave. NE, Remer.
Threats, Templer Point, Walker.
Tobacco, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Front St. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Y Frontage Road, Walker.
Trespassing, Main St. W., Remer.
Trespassing, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Trespassing, 44th St. NW, Hackensack.
Trespassing, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Trespassing, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Vehicle, Highland Inn, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Baywood Lane, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Vehicle, Neu Trl. SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, Front St. S., Pine River.
Violation of protection order, 72nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Rice Portage, Backus.
Vulnerable adult, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Jefferson (two incidents), Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Co. 2, Pine River.
Welfare, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, 53rd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
