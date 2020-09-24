The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 463 incidents between Sept. 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, King St. S., Backus.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Assault, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Assault, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assault, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Assault, Lower Ten Mile Lake Road, Hackensack.
Assault, Cleveland Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, King St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, 40th Ave. SW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Wren Trail W, Backus.
Burglary, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Burglary, 37th Ave. NW, Backus.
Burglary, 76th Ave. NE, Remer.
Burglary, Railroad St., Cass Lake.
Burglary, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Child custody dispute, 52nd Ave. SW, Pine River.
Citation/warning, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Complaint, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Complaint, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Complaint, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Complaint, Blackberry, Hackensack.
Complaints, King St. S., Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Bayview Road, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Silbaugh Drive, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Crime against family, neglect, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Hungry Gulch, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, 20th Ave. NE, Boy River.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 4 NE, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Green Trail, Cass Lake.
Disorderly conduct, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Disturbing the peace, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Disturbing the peace, Old Housing, Bena.
Disturbing the peace, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Domestic, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Domestic dispute, Evening Star, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Oak Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, York St., Pine River.
Driving after revocation, Washburn Ave., Backus.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Etna Trail NE, Remer.
Erratic driving, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Fight (two calls), Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Fight, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Fight, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire, River Street/Park Ave., Pine River.
Fire, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Fire (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Funeral, 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Incorrigible juvenile, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Incorrigible juvenile, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, Second St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Royal Oaks Dr., Outing.
Mentally ill person, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Missing person, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Missing person, Summit Ave. SE, Remer.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 200 NW, Longville.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Natural death, 726 C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Overdose, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Overdose, Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Probation/parole violation, 104th St. Ne, Boy River.
Property, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Second St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Property damage, First St. S., Pine River.
Property damage, 140th Sgt. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, White Pine, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing
Property/land dispute, 163rd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, N. Eagle Rd. NE, Longville.
Public assist, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Public assist, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence check, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Residence check, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Residence check, Prairie Dr. NW, Longville.
Runaway, Timberlane, Walker.
Shoplifting, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Speed, Hwy. 371 (two incidents), Pine River.
Speed, Old Agency, Walker.
Stolen property, 37th Ave. NW, Backus.
Threat, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Threat, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Traffic stop (two incidents), Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stops (two incidents), Washburn Ave., Backus.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Third St. N., Pine River.
Trespassing, Memengwaa Lane NW, Cass Lake.
Unsafe passing, Wren Trail NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Old Housing, Bena.
Vehicle, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Praise Lane NW, Walker.
Violation of protection order, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Violation of protection order, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Warrant for arrest, Lower Cass Lake Rd. (two incidents), Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Welfare, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Welfare, 12th St. SW, Backus.
Welfare, Broken Arrow, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Hwy 84 SW, Pie River
Welfare check, Roosevelt, Outing.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Stoneback, Backus.
Welfare check, First St. S., Hackensack.
Welfare check, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Welfare check, W. View Lane NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Peppin Lane NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Pine St. NW, Cass Lake,
Welfare check, C.R. 125 NE, Longville
Welfare check, 12th Ave. NE, Longville.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.