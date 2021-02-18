Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 328 incidents between Feb. 7-13, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Myers Lane NE, Remer.
Accident, no injury, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Accident, no injury, First St. S., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Assault, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, First St. S., Hackensack.
Attempt to locate, Second Ave., Bena.
Attempt to locate, 20th St. SW, Backus.
Burglary, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Burglary, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, C.R. 8, Bena.
Business, 152nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Business (two calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
By check (fraud), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
CO detector, Dutchman Lane, Outing.
Crime against family, endangerment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, 29th St. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, neglect, Lower Ten Mile Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Disorderly conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Tree Frog Dr., Walker.
Domestic dispute, First St. S., Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 36th St. SW, Pine River.
Driving under the influence, Lower Cass Lake Dr., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only (three calls), Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Execute search warrant, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Suzanne Dr., Longville.
Home (two incidents), White Cloud, Cass Lake.
Identity theft, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
In the ditch, Hwy. 84 SW, Pie River.
Lift assist, White Pine Dr., Pine River.
Lift assist, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Lift assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Loose dog, E. Horseshoe Lake Dr., Backus.
Mail problem, Winterberry, Walker.
Mentally ill person, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Mentally ill person, First St. S., Pine River.
Missing person, Second St. S., Walker.
Motorist assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Motorist assist, C.R. 1 S., Pine River.
Motorist assist, 76th Ave. SW, Backus.
Motor vehicle, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Noise complaint, First St. N., Pine River.
Overdose, Thunder in the Sky, Cass Lake.
Property, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property, Second St. N., Pine River.
Property retrieval, Hungry Gulch Rd., Walker.
Property retrieval, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Pine St. N., Pine River.
Public assist, 48th Ave. SW, Backus.
Public assist, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Public assist, 108th St. NW, Walker.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Removal, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Removal, Norenberg, Cass lake.
Removal, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Residence check (four calls), Hawk Trail NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Lindsey Lake, Backus.
Residence check, Pike Bay Loop, Cass Lake.
Residence check, Dogwood Lane, Pine River.
Residence check (two calls), Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Residence check, Lake St., Outing.
Residence check, C.R. 5, Hackensack.
Residence check, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Residence check, 42nd St. NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Webb Lake Dr., Hackensack.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Threats, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Threats, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Towed vehicle, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Traffic incident, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop (two incidents), 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Use of tobacco, PRB HS, Pine River.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Vehicle, King St. N., Backus.
Vehicle, Pine River Clinic, Pine River.
Vehicle, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Violation of protection order, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Vulnerable adult, Second St. S., Walker.
Warning (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1 (three stops), Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Blue Granite, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Rocky Point, Walker.
Welfare check, Ox Yoke Rd., Backus.
Welfare check, Silver Eagle, Bena.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, S. Lake, Outing.
Welfare check, Hay Lake Dr., Pine River.
Welfare check, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Thunder Lake, Remer.
Welfare check, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Old Housing, Bena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.