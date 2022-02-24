The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 326 incidents between Feb. 13-19, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 6 NE, Remer.
Abandoned vehicle, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake.
Abandoned vehicle, First St. N., Pine River.
Accident, no injury, Rocky Point Rd., Walker.
Accident, no injury, C.R. 45 NW, Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Old Grade Trail, Pine River.
Activity, Tall Pines Trail, Remer.
Activity, 28th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assault, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Assault, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Assault, First St. N., Pine River.
Assault, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Upper Cass, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, First Ave. E., Bena.
Attempt to locate, Main St. S., Boy River.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Pine River.
Burglary, Little Boy Road, Longville.
Business, Co. 5, Longville.
Business, Fourth St. NW, Backus.
Business, Front St. N., Backus.
Business, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
CO detector, Norway Lake, Pine river.
Complaints, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Controlled burn, 40th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Crime against family, abuse, 140th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Crime against family, endangerment, Breezy Point, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, 66th Ave. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Hazel St. S., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Division St. S., Walker.
Dangerous, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Distracted driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Disturbing the peace, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Breezy Point Rd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, Lake May Dr., Akeley.
Exhibition driving, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Extra patrol, King St. S., Backus.
Fight, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Gas drive-off, First St. N., Hackensack.
Gas drive-off, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Hang up, Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Harassment, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Shore Acres, Longville.
Home, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Improper lane change, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible juvenile, 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch (three incidents, separate locations), Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Lift assist, Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Lift assist (three calls), Balsam Ave., Cass Lake.
Lift assist, Birch Lane, Longville.
Lift assist, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Mail, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Mentally ill person, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Motorist assist, Hiram Loop Rd., Hackensack.
Natural death, Pine Point Dr., Walker.
Overdose, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Overdose, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Person, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Front St. N., Pine River.
Property, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Property check, 20th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property check, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Property damage, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property damage, Main St. E., Remer.
Property damage, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Property/land dispute, E. Shore Dr. NE, Longville.
Property/land dispute, Howard Lake, Akeley.
Property retrieval, King St. N., Backus.
Public assist, Fourth St. S., Walker.
Removal, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Removal, Breezy Point, Walker.
Removal, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal, Carpenter St., Backus.
Residence, W. Shores Rd., Cass Lake.
Residence, Pine Mountain Lake Rd., Backus.
Residence, Ponderosa Dr., Walker.
Residence, Christmas Point, Walker.
Residence, 65th Ave. NE, Outing.
Roadway information (two calls), Hwy. 84 NE, Longville.
Roadway information, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Roadway information, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Roadway information, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Roadway information, C.R. 155 NE, Outing.
Runaway, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Speed (three stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Stop sign violation (two stops), Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Suicide, Shadowwood, Remer.
Suicide, First St. N., Hackensack.
Threat, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Baywood Dr., Walker.
Tobacco, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Towed vehicle, Scenic Hwy., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Violation of harassment order, Division St. W., Backus.
Vulnerable adult, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Warrant for arrest, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, 144th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Sawmill Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Shrike Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Gillespie Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Swede Lake Trail, Backus.
