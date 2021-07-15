Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 495 incidents between July 4-10, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Murray Ave. W., Hackensack.
Assault, 36th St. NW, Hackensack.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Old Housing, Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, S. Bass Lake Dr., Remer.
Attempt to locate, 13th St., Akeley.
Attempt to locate, 12th Ave. NW, Backus.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 200 NE, Longville.
Attempt to locate, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Park Ave., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Barking dog, Rainy Lake Rd., Backus.
Bite, Grand View Trail NE, Longville.
Bite, Chippewa, Cass Lake.
Burglary, 13th St., Akeley.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Park Ave., Walker.
Complaint, Barclay Dr., Longville.
Complaints, Cleveland Blvd., Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, endangerment, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Crime against family, neglect, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Crime against family, neglect, Bluff Trail NW, Hackensack.
Criminal sexual conduct, Third St. N., Pine River.
Criminal vehicular operation, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Deer accident, no injury, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Bobolink Trail, Hackensack.
Disturbing the peace, Woodland Dr., Hackensack.
Disturbing the peace, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 1 SW, Pine River.
Domestic dispute, Hwy. 200 NE, Boy River.
Domestic dispute, Norway, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Driving under the influence, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Equipment violation, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Fire, Hiram Loop Road, Hackensack.
Fire, Lake Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Fireworks, 61st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Fireworks, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Fireworks, Pine Point Lane, Walker.
Garbage dumping, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Grass/forest fire, S. Inguadona, Remer.
Grass/forest fire, Bobby Dr. SW, Pine River.
Hang up, 156th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Hazmat/fuel/gas leak, Northwood, Cass Lake.
Home incident, Peninsula Rd. NE, Outing.
Illegal fire, S. Little Boy, Remer.
Incorrigible juvenile (two calls), 22nd St. SW, Pine River.
In the ditch, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Injured, 73rd St. NW, Walker.
Liquor license violation, Smoky Point, Walker.
Loose animal, 16th St., Bena.
Mail tampering, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Murder, Fourth St. NW, Cass Lake,.
Noise complaint, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
No Minnesota driver’s license, 20th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Over the center line, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Overdose (two calls), 63rd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Passing on the wrong side, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Person of interest, fifth St., Pine River.
Person of interest, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Partridge, Longville.
Person of interest, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Person of interest, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, 72nd St. NW, Walker.
Person of interest, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Property damage, Front St. (two incidents), Pine River.
Property damage, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Sparkling, Longville.
Property damage, Walker Bay Blvd., Walker.
Property/land dispute, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Property/land dispute, Grouse Loop NW, Walker.
Property/land dispute, Buckshot Trail, Hackensack.
Property/land dispute, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Property retrieval, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Property retrieval, Washburn Ave., Backus.
Public assist, Second St., Park Ave., Pine river.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Removal, Wakonabo Dr. ,Cass Lake.
Removal, Old Housing, Bena.
Roadway information, C.R. 136 NE, Federal Dam.
Runaway, Highland Ave. E., Walker.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Texting while driving, Hwy. 371/Barclay, Pine River.
Threats, S. Walker Bay, Walker.
Threats, Hwys. 371/84, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Osakis Dr. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Fourth St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 164th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Trespassing, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Leaflet Lane, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Aspen Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Jokela Lake, Pine River.
Vulnerable adult, Diamond Point Rd., Walker.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning (two incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Atlas Ave. SE, Remer.
Warrant for arrest, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Hwy. 84, Longville.
Warrant for arrest, 55th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Welfare, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Welfare check, Sautbine Road, Walker.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Pine River.
Welfare check, Park Ave., Walker.
Welfare check, S. Agency Bay, Walker.
Welfare check, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
