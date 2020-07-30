Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 423 incidents between July 19-25, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, 44th St. NE, Remer.
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 200 NW, Walker.
Abandoned vehicle, 21st Ave. NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, Twin Hills Rd., Hackensack.
Accident with injuries, Six Mile Lake Rd. NE, Bena.
Accident with injuries, C.R. 4, Remer.
Activity, Pond View Lane, Walker.
Activity, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Activity, Facility Drive, Cass lake.
Activity, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Activity, Fisher Point Road, Walker.
Activity, E. Horseshoe Lake Drive, Backus.
Activity, Norenberg, Cass Lake.
Assault, 62nd Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Ma Iingan, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, 29th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, social services, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Second St. S., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Barking dog, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Boat, Timberlane, Walker.
Burglary, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
Burglary, North Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Burglar (two calls), Fisher Point Rd., Walker.
Burglary, Windsor St., Pine River.
Business check, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Business check, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Business check (two calls), Industrial Drive, Walker.
Business check, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Child custody dispute, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Complaint, Park Ave., Walker.
Complaint, 148th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Complaint, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Complaints, 84th Ave. NW, Remer.
Criminal sexual conduct, Lakeside Park, Remer.
Curfew violation, Fifth St., Pine River.
Dangerous animal, Mabel Lake Rd., Remer.
Dangerous animal, Hawkweed Lane, Pine River.
Disorderly conduct, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Disturbing the peace, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Domestic, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Norway Ave., Cass Lake.
Domestic, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute (two calls), Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Driving after revocation, C.R. 1/Hwy. 371, Pine River.
EMS transport only, Cherry Lane NW, Backus.
EMS transport only, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Fourth Ave. NE, Longville.
Erratic driving, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Erratic driving, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Fire, C.R. 118 NW, Backus.
Fire, Hogan’s Island Drive, Backus.
Fire, Birch Bay Drive, Nisswa.
Fleeing an officer, Shinleaf Trail NW, Walker.
Funeral, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Gas drive-off (two incidents), Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Grass/forest fire, Hwy. 371 NW/18th, Backus.
Hang up, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Windsor St., Pine River.
Harassment, Second St., Pine River.
Home, Pond Lane, Longville.
Incorrigible juvenile, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Injured, C.R. 8, Bena.
Lift assist, Howard Lake Road, Akeley.
Lift assist, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Lift assist, White Pine, Pine River.
Lift assist Ziers Lane NE, Outing.
Lost/found, Island Lake Dr., Longville.
Lost/found, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Mail issue, Fehrs Dr. NE, Remer.
Mail issue, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Mentally ill person, No Name Ave. W., Hackensack.
Mentally ill person, Pike Bay Trail, Cass Lake.
Missing person, Hawthorn Trail, Walker.
Motor vehicle, Norway Dr., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Person of interest, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Pikie Point Lane, Longville.
Person of interest, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Person of interest, Palmer Dr., Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Property, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Property damage. 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Property damage, Mounds, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Whipholt, Walker.
Property damage, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property damage, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 6 NE, Outing.
Property damage, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Property damage, 16th Ave. NW, Backus.
Property/land dispute, Fifth St., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Old C.R. 52, Remer.
Property/land dispute, Co. 58 NE, Outing.
Property retrieval, Fifth St. S., Walker.
Public assist, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Public assist, Grant Utley, Cass Lake.
Removal of person (two calls), Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal of person, King St. S., Backus.
Removal of person, 26th Ave. NW, Backus.
Removal of person, 134th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal of person, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Removal of person, Fifth St. S., Pine River.
Removal of person, Norway Dr., Cass Lake.
Removal of person, 24th Ave. NE, Federal Dam.
Residence check, Middleton Dr., Pine River.
Residence check, Partridge, Longville.
Residence check, C.R. 5 NW, Hackensack.
Residence check, Hawthorn Trl., Walker.
Residence check, N. Hunter Lake Rd., Longville.
Road conditions, 73rd St. NW, Akeley.
Runaway, Maple Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Runaway, Little Sand Lane, Remer.
Shoplifting, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Shoplifting, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Speed, C.R. 1 E., Pine River.
Speed, Hwy 371/Arlina, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 1/York, Pine River.
Speed, C.R. 8, Bena.
Terminal patient, Pike Bay Loop Cass Lake.
Towed vehicle, Forbes Park, Pine River.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, C.R. 44/1, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Hwy. 64 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, 42nd Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Fifth St., Pine River.
Vehicle, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Vehicle, Ash Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Vulnerable adult, Wayward Trail, Longville.
Warning, C.R. 1/College St., Pine River.
Warning, Park Ave. W., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Iowa Ave., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 155th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare (seven calls), Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Welfare, Myers Lane NE, Remer.
Welfare, Midway Circle, Walker.
Welfare, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check (two calls), Birch Lake Lane NW, Hackensack.
Welfare check, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Wayward Trail, Longville.
Welfare check, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Breezy Point, Walker.
Welfare check, 28th Ave. NW, Backus.
Wrong way, C.R. 2, Doty Ave., Pine River.
