Cass County Sheriff’s Report
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 159 incidents between May 7-13, including the following:
Accident, no injury, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Assault, Jordan Lane, Longville.
Assault (two incidents), Fifth St., Pine River.
Assault, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, King St. N., Backus.
Assist other agency, probation, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, Front St. N., Backus.
Attempt to locate, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Bite, C.R. 32, Motley.
Burglary, Old Housing, Bena.
Complaints, Interlachen, Lake Shore.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Disorderly conduct, Second St. SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Second Ave. NE, Remer.
Domestic, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Fifth St. W., Bena.
Domestic, 64th St. SW, Motley.
Domestic dispute, Old Housing, Bena.
Domestic dispute, 71st Ave. SW, Motley.
Driving under the influence, Pine Lake Rd., Walker.
Fight, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Fire, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Fire (two calls), white Pine, Pine River.
Fire, fifth St., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Front st. S., Pine River.
General, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
General, Front St. N., Backus.
General, River Lane SW, Pillager.
Harassment, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
Harassment, First St. NE, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Lift assist, white Pine, Pine River.
Mail problem, Dale Dr. SE, Remer.
Natural death, Nature’s Trail, Federal Dam.
Person, First St. S., Pine River
Person, River St., Pine River.
Person, Main St. E., Remer.
Possession of tobacco (two incidents, Murray Ave., Pine River.
Potentially dangerous dog (two incidents), Lake Shore Dr., Cass Lake.
Property, Agency Bay Rd. NW, Walker.
Property damage (two calls), Fourth St. S., Walker
Property damage, Front St., Pine River.
Property damage, 83rd Ave. SW, Motley.
Property damage, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Property damage, Cedar Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Property damage, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Removal, Michigan Ave., Walker.
Removal, Midway Circle, Walker.
Residence, Bass Lake Rd., Lake Shore.
Roadway information, Majesta Lane, Lake Shore.
Runaway, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371/Park Ave., Pine River.
Suicide, Smoky Hollow, Outing.
Threat, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Threats, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Traffic incident, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, 73rd St. NW, Walker
Trespassing, N. Hunter Lake, Longville.
Trespassing, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Utilities, 48th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Violation of Protection Order, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Vulnerable adult, C.R. 4 N., Boy River.
Vulnerable adult, Jefferson Ave., Pine River.
Warning, First St./Murray Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371/Ridge Ave., Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, E. Second St. S., Pillager.
Welfare, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Cedar St. NW, Remer.
