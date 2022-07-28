The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 435 incidents between July 17-23, including the following:
Accident with injuries, Fourth St. SW, Pine River.
Accident with injuries, Sixth Lake Rd., Akeley.
Accident with injuries, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Assault, Aspen Lane, Longville.
Assault, 39th Ave. NW., Walker.
Assault, Breezy Point, Walker.
Assault, Balsam Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 34 NW, Akeley.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Shing Wauk, Dr., Walker.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Spruce Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Assist other agency, social services, 18th St. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Summit Ave. E., Walker.
Attempt to locate, Cedar St. NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Attempt to locate, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Parker Ave., Pine River.
Attempt to locate, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Boat, Northstar Dr., Federal Dam.
Burglary, C.R. 39 NE, Longville.
Business, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Lower Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, Main St. E., Remer.
Business, First St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Business, C.R. 126 NE, Longville.
Business, Tobique Rd. NE, Remer.
Business, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Business, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
By check, fraud (two incidents), Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
CO detector, Eighth St. S., Walker.
Complaint, 40th Ave. NW, Backus.
Crime against family, abuse, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Crime against family, endangerment, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Crime against family, neglect, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Criminal sexual conduct, King St. N., Backus.
Criminal sexual conduct, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Criminal sexual conduct, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Disorderly conduct (two calls), 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Domestic, Bay Lane NW, Walker.
Domestic, Breezy Point, Walker.
Domestic, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Domestic, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Domestic dispute, 14th St. SW, Backus.
Domestic dispute, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, 64th St. NW, Walker.
Domestic dispute, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Driving after cancellation, IPS, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Driving under the influence, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Barclay Ave. W., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Third St. S., Hackensack.
EMS transport only, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Erratic driving, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Erratic driving, Front St. S., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Butternut Trail, Hackensack.
Extra patrol, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Extra patrol, Island Lake Dr., Longville.
Fight, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Fire, Nodak Dr. NE, Bena.
Fire, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, 69th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Fire, W. Pleasant Lake Rd., Hackensack.
Fire (two calls), Breezy Point Dr., Walker.
Gas drive-off, Front St. S., Pine River.
Hang up, 161st St. NW, Cass Lake.
Hang up, White Stone, Cass Lake.
Harassment, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Harassment, Front St. N., Pine River.
Harassment, First St. S., Pine River.
Home, Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Home, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Improper lane change, Rose Bush Lane, Cass Lake.
In the ditch, Woodtick Trail, Longville.
Lift assist, C.R. 153, Walker.
Lift assist, 25th St. SW, Pine River.
Mentally ill person, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Mentally ill person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Missing person, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Natural death, Hwy. 200 NE, Remer.
Noise complaint, Lake, Outing.
Overdose, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Overdose, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Person, 60th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Person, Front St. S., Pine River.
Person, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Person, S. Town Dr. SW, Pine River.
Person, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Person, C.R. 8 NE, Federal Dam.
Person, Breezy Point, Walker.
Property, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Property, Pointview Dr., Federal Dam.
Property, River St., Pine River.
Property, Minnesota Ave, Walker.
Property check, C.R. 8 NE, Longville.
Property damage, This A Way SW, Pine River.
Property damage (two calls), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Property damage, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Property damage, Prairie Rose, Cass Lake.
Property damage, River St., Pine River.
Property damage, Rocky Point, Walker.
Property damage, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Property damage, Front St. S., Pine River.
Property/land dispute, Hwy. 84 SW, Pine River.
Property/land dispute, 58th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Property retrieval, Wakonabo Dr., Cass Lake.
Property retrieval, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Public assist, C.R. 54 NE, Longville.
Public assist, Hwy. 371 NW, Cass Lake.
Public assist, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Removal, John Moose, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Oak Point Rd., Cass Lake.
Removal, Basswood Ave., Cass Lake.
Repo, Blue Water, Walker.
Repo, Birch Lake Lane, Hackensack.
Residence, Stoney Creek, Longville.
Residence, Shangri La Dr., Longville.
Residence, Hwy. 87 NW, Backus.
Residence, Third St. NE, Cass Lake.
Residence, Sunset Hill Rd., Outing.
Residence, Steamboat, Walker.
Road conditions, 92nd St. NE, Boy River.
Runaway, 24th St. SW Pine River.
Shoplifting (two calls), Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed (two incidents), C.R. 1, Pine River.
Threats, Hwy. 84 NW, Longville.
Threats, Third Ave. NW, Longville.
Threats, 39th Ave. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Fox Haven Dr. NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic incident, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, C.R. 63 NE, Federal Dam.
Traffic stop, 61st Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, 24th Ave. SW, Backus.
Traffic stop, Upper Cass Lake Rd., Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Trespassing, Roosevelt, Pine River.
Trespassing, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Trespassing, Swede Lake, Pine River.
Trespassing, Blackwater, Longville.
TTY, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Utilities, Walker Bay, Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 371 NW, Hackensack.
Vehicle, Kego Lake Trl., Longville.
Vehicle, 136th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Victim, 36th Ave. SW, Pine River.
Warning, Fifth St., Pine River.
Warning (two stops), Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 42, Pine River.
Warning, Second St., Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Warrant for arrest, Old Housing, Bena.
Warrant for arrest, C.R. 4 NE, Remer.
Welfare check, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Welfare check, 32nd St. SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, 75th Ave. NE, Outing.
Welfare check, Boy River.
Welfare check, Second St. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, White Oak Dr., Longville.
Welfare check, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
