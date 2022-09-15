The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to 355 incidents between Sept. 4-10, including the following:
Abandoned vehicle, Hwy. 371 SW, Pine River.
Abandoned vehicle, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Accident, fatal, Alder Lane NW, Hackensack.
Accident, no injury, 44th St. SW, Pine River.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Hwy. 2 NE, Bena.
Assist other agency, law enforcement, Old Business Lane SW, Pine River.
Attempt to locate, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Attempt to locate, Midway Drive NW, Walker.
Attempt to locate, 10th St. S., Walker.
Bite, Division St. W., Backus.
Bite, 65th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Boat, King St. N., Backus.
Business, Federal Dam.
Business, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, Y Frontage Rd., Walker.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, Front St. S., Pine River.
Business, Hwy. 84 NW, Pine River.
Business, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Business, First St. N., Pine River.
Business, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Business, Little Wolf Rd., Cass Lake.
Business, First St. N., Hackensack.
Business, Hwy. 371 S., Hackensack.
Child custody dispute (two calls), Shing Wauk, Walker.
Complaint, Birch Lake, Hackensack.
Crime against family, neglect, Gladeview Trail, Walker.
Deer accident, no injury, C.R. 58 NE, Outing.
Disturbing the peace, Sugar Point Dr., Federal Dam.
Domestic, Midway Circle, Walker.
Domestic, 162nd St. NW, Cass Lake.
Domestic dispute, Morning Star Dr., Cass Lake.
Driving after revocation, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
EMS transport only, Fourth St. NE, Pine river.
Erratic driving, Front St. S., Pine River.
Extra patrol, Midway Dr. NW, Walker.
Fight, River St., Pine River.
Garage, Lumberjack, Hackensack.
Gas drive off (two incidents), Front St. S., Pine River.
Gas drive-off, Hwy. 371 NW, Backus.
Hang up, Southwood, Cass Lake.
Harassment, River St., Pine River.
Harassment, Fifth St. N., Walker.
Home, 68th Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Incorrigible, Murray Ave., Pine River.
In the ditch, 16th St. SW, Backus.
Injured, C.R. 12 NW, Akeley.
Lift assist (two calls), Roosevelt, Outing.
Lift assist, Fifth St., Pine River.
Lift assist, Carpenter St., Backus.
Lift assist, Seventh St. NW, Cass Lake.
Loose animal, 63rd Ave. NW, Walker.
Mail, Boy Lake Dr., Boy River.
Person, Breezy Point, Walker.
Person, First St. S., Hackensack.
Person, Sugar Point, Federal Dam.
Person, Central Ave., Cass Lake.
Property check, C.R. 46 NW, Backus.
Property check, Sailstar Dr. NE, Cass Lake.
Property damage (two calls), Michigan Ave. W., Walker.
Property damage, Hwy. 371 N., Hackensack.
Property retrieval, C.R. 38 NW, Walker.
Property retrieval, Birch Park Dr., Backus.
Removal, 160th St. NW, Cass Lake.
Removal, Onigum Rd. NW, Walker.
Removal, Tenth St. S., Walker.
Removal (two calls), Ghe We Zance, Boy River.
Repossession, 24th St. SW, Pine River.
Residence, Forseman Point, Hackensack.
Residence, (two calls), Feathermoss, Outing.
Shoplifting, Aspen Ave. NW, Cass Lake.
Speed, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Speed (two incidents), Fifth St. S. (two calls), Pine River.
Speed, First St. N., Pine River.
Stop sign violation, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Threat, Snell Ave., Pine River.
Threat, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Threat, 44th Ave. NW, Backus.
Threats, First St. N., Hackensack.
Threats, Breezy Point, Walker.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 371, Pine river.
Traffic incident, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 NW, Walker.
Traffic stop, Barclay and Fifth, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Lyle Chisholm, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 2 NW, Cass Lake.
Traffic stop, Front St. S., Pine River.
Traffic stop, Hwy. 371 SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Old Agency, Walker.
Trespassing, 26th Ave. SW, Backus.
Trespassing, Wedgewood, Walker.
Trespassing, Cedar Ave. SW, Cass Lake.
Vehicle, Front St. W., Walker.
Vehicle, Hwy. 84, Pine River.
Vehicle, 28th Ave. SW, Backus.
Warning, Hwy. 84 (two stops), Pine River.
Warning, Barclay Ave., Pine River.
Warning, C.R. 1, Pine River.
Warning, Hwy. 371, Pine River.
Warrant for arrest, 36th Ave. NW, Walker.
Welfare check, Neils Ave. NE, Cass Lake.
Welfare check, Cedar St., Federal Dam.
Welfare check, Tilden Trail SW, Pine River.
Welfare check, Lake May Drive, Akeley.
Welfare check, Minnesota Ave., Walker.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.